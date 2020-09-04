The “Acrylic Emulsions Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acrylic Emulsions industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acrylic Emulsions market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acrylic Emulsions market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acrylic Emulsions market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acrylic Emulsions market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acrylic Emulsions market report provides an in-depth insight into Acrylic Emulsions industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Emulsions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.

– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.

– The India building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and United States during the forecast period.

– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.

– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate

Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and India has resulted in Asia-Pacific’s domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Acrylic Emulsions Market Report:

Analysis of Acrylic Emulsions market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Acrylic Emulsions industry

Acrylic Emulsions market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Acrylic Emulsions market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Acrylic Emulsions Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acrylic Emulsions market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acrylic Emulsions status worldwide?

What are the Acrylic Emulsions market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acrylic Emulsions ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Emulsions Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Paints

4.1.2 Growing Investment in Asia-Pacific Construction Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Polyurethane Dispersions in Coating Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pure Acrylic Emulsions

5.1.2 Styrene Acrylic Emulsions

5.1.3 Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Construction Material Additives

5.2.3 Paper Coating

5.2.4 Adhesives

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 Royal DSM NV

6.4.3 DowDupont Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema Group

6.4.5 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.6 Pexi Chem Private Limited

6.4.7 3M

6.4.8 BASF SE

6.4.9 Synthomer plc

6.4.10 The Cary Company

6.4.11 DIC Corporation

6.4.12 Mallard Creek Polymers

6.4.13 Gellner Industrial LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancements in Self-crosslinking Technology of Acrylic Emulsion

