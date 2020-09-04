The “Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market report provides an in-depth insight into Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

– Acrylic-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used by OEMs for the production of automotive. They are also used in refinishing and aftermarket. Acrylic-based PSAs, in general, exhibit lower initial tack and require a longer set-up period to obtain their maximum adhesion. However, they are less prone to develop sticky edges and maintain a more consistent level of removability on removable labels.

– Acrylic PSAs are mostly applied for outdoor applications and hold a strong odor. They possess decent peel strength, adhesion, and are highly resistant to weather. Double-coated acrylic foam tapes are used to attach automotive exterior trim, such as body side moldings, fascia, rocker panels, molding inserts, emblems, appliqués, and a variety of other automotive trim parts.

– PSAs allow automotive converters and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to produce end-products with slimmer profiles, lighter overall weight, and greater long-term reliability.

– Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have set up their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific, and are further planning to expand their production capacities in the region, in the near future. In the North American region, the double digit growth in Mexico (13%) in the automotive production is also likely to contribute to the demand for acrylic PSA’s.

– Hence, the strong growth of the automotive industry across the globe is expected to boost the demand for acrylic PSAs, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

– China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 85% of the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in this region.

– China’s packaging requirement is high as the country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy. With a growth pattern in the industrial and FMCG products in the country, the packaging demand has been experiencing an increase, further driving the demand for acrylic PSAs from the packaging industry.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41% during the period 2017-2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production in the consumer electronics segment is estimated to boost the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in India.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India, and Japan, the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) status worldwide?

What are the Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Low Cost Flexible Packaging Aids

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tapes

5.1.2 Labels

5.1.3 Graphics (films)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Paper and Paperboard Packaging

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Water-based

5.3.2 Solvent-based

5.3.3 Hot Melt

5.3.4 Radiation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 UAE

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adhesives Research, Inc.

6.4.3 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema

6.4.5 Ashland Inc.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.7 Beardow & Adams

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Drytac Corporation

6.4.10 Franklin International Inc.

6.4.11 H.B. Fuller

6.4.12 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.13 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.14 LG Chem

6.4.15 Mactac

6.4.16 No-tape Industrial Co.

6.4.17 Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Tesa SE

6.4.19 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting focus towards Bio-Based PSA’s

7.2 Other Opportunities

