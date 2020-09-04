The “Acrylonitrile Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Acrylonitrile industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Acrylonitrile market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Acrylonitrile market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Acrylonitrile market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Acrylonitrile market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Acrylonitrile market report provides an in-depth insight into Acrylonitrile industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylonitrile market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Application

– Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a thermoplastic that provides a diverse combination of properties, like resistance to chemicals, heat, and impact.

– The consumption rate of ABS resins is increasing in the consumer appliances segment, the largest end-user segment, which accounts for about 40% of the global ABS resin consumption.

– The second-largest end-user is the electrical and electronics industry, which accounts for approximately 25% of the overall consumption.

– The automotive industry accounts for about 12% of the global ABS resin consumption.

– Due to its superior properties, such as strength and durability at low temperatures, it is widely used in the automotive and electronics industries.

– Moreover, as ABS is lightweight in nature, its demand runs parallel to the demand for lightweight automobile.

– Additionally, growing developments in 3D printing, around the world, are also projected to increase the scope of application for ABS, in the near future.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– In the recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub. The increase in the manufacturing of electrical and electronics appliances in China, over the years, has resulted in increased demand for acrylonitrile in the country.

– The Chinese market is expected to witness faster growth, in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per-capita income of the middle-class population, and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– The appliance market in China is likely to continue to grow as the middle-class population grows, since this group purchases more consumer durable electronic goods that use ABS resins.

– China is the global leader in the electric car market. The Chinese government is providing strong financial and non-financial incentives, to boost the electric cars sales.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the acrylonitrile market, over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Acrylonitrile Market Report:

Analysis of Acrylonitrile market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Acrylonitrile industry

Acrylonitrile market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Acrylonitrile market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Acrylonitrile Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Acrylonitrile market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Acrylonitrile status worldwide?

What are the Acrylonitrile market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Acrylonitrile ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Acrylonitrile Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in the Automotive and Construction Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Applications in Electronics and Consumer Appliances

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Low-priced Polyester Fibers in the Textile Industry

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Feedstock Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Production Analysis (Capacity of Major Producers)

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Acrylic Fiber

5.1.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.1.3 Polyacrylamide (PAM)

5.1.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber(NBR)

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.2 AnQore (DSM Acrylonitrile BV)

6.4.3 Ascend Performance Materials

6.4.4 Ineos

6.4.5 Lukoil

6.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.7 Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS

6.4.8 Polymir

6.4.9 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.10 Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company

6.4.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Budding Wastewater Treatment Applications

7.2 Recovering Oil and Gas Production Activities

