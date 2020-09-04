Alcohol Ingredients Market Size, Share Analysis, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Alcohol Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global alcohol ingredients market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Alcohol ingredients refer to various flavors, colorants, salts, and additives that are involved in the production of alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages are primarily manufactured using ethanol, methanol, and isopropanol, prepared by fermenting bacteria or yeast with natural sugar extracted from fruits, grains, and vegetables. Wines and ciders are produced using fermented fruit base, while hops, barley, and rye are used to make beers and spirits. Other ingredients, including several bittering and stabilizing agents, enzymes, and chemicals, are also used to enhance and preserve the flavor of alcoholic beverages.

The growing consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe is one of the key factors driving the demand for alcohol ingredients. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness towards several benefits of alcoholic beverages in minimizing the risks of heart- and blood pressure-related medical ailments is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic drinks is further catalyzing market for high-quality ingredients. In addition to this, several alcohol manufacturers are focusing on using natural and organic ingredients free from chemical formulations, thereby leading to several product innovations. Apart from this, the emergence of microbreweries that emphasize on sustainable sourcing and alcohol manufacturing practices will continue to propel the market for alcohol ingredients. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global alcohol ingredients market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global alcohol ingredients market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, ingredient type and beverage type.

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Flavors and Salts

Colorants

Yeast

Enzymes

Others

Breakup by Beverage Type:

Beer

Wine

Whiskey

Spirits Vodka Gin Rum Tequila Brandy Others

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Hansen Holding A/S.

D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Doehler

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

