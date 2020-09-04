Alkaptonuria Drug Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2027

Global alkaptonuria drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of arthritis, development of newer technologies, and vulnerable alkaptonuria disease patients are the key factors enhancing the market growth.

Alkaptonuria drug market is also known as Ochronosis, is rare genetic metabolic disorders of autosomal recessive inheritance characterized by deficiency of an enzyme called homogentisate dioxygenase (HGD) which play key role in metabolism of amino acids and results in the accumulation of HomoGentisic Acid (HGA) which causes discoloration of bone and cartilages. People with alkaptonuria experience osteoarthritis, dark brown urine, dark spots in sclera in eyes, kidney stones, dark colored sweat and arthritis especially hip and knee joints.

According to the article published in National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, the approximated incident population of alkaptonuria is unknown, it is estimated that 1 of every 250,000-1,000,000 live births in the United States were diagnosed by alkaptonuria. Growing incidence of alkaptonuria, accelerating demand of novel therapies and treatment are the key drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of alkaptonuria disorders worldwide

Rising awareness about alkaptonuria therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving alkaptonuria therapeutics market

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about alkaptonuria in some developing countries

Few of the major competitors currently working in the alkaptonuria drug market are Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Iveric bio, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, BridgeBio Inc, CSL Limited, Orchard Therapeutics plc, Sanofi, Adverum, uniQure N.V., Orphan Technologies, Alexion, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Axon Pharma S.P.A, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and few among others.

Global alkaptonuria drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alkaptonuria drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

