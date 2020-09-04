Aluminium Casting Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aluminum Casting Market. The report analyzes the Aluminum Casting Market By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others), By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others).The Aluminum Casting market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Aluminium Casting Market: Analysis By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others), By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others),By Region, By Country(2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.74% during 2018 – 2023.

The A380 type of aluminum casting has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by multipurpose use of A380 alloy in a variety of verticals such as production of tools, frames and buckets for consumer application and pump fixtures, valve bodies, levers for industrial applications etc. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global aluminum casting market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include boosting production of vehicles, growing trade among countries along with government’ focus on heavy infrastructure building, roads and bridges construction.

The report titled “Global Aluminium Casting Market: Analysis By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others), By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others),By Region, By Country(2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)”, has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Aluminum casting market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global aluminum casting market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Aluminum Casting Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Aluminum Casting Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

• By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

• By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Regional Aluminum Casting Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

• By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

• By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Country Analysis – (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

• Aluminum Casting Market – Size and Growth

• By Type Of Aluminum (A380, A383, A360, A319, ZA-8, ZA-12, ZA-27, Others)

• By Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting)

• By End Users (Transportation, Manufacturing, Building & Construction, Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Arconic, Gibbs Die Casting Corp, NEMAK, Rio Tinto, Ryobi Limited, China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company Rusal, Chalco, Dynacast, Martinrea Honsel Germany Gmb.

