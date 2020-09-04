Ammonium Bicarbonate Market Global Analysis And Latest Study Report 2029

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market: Introduction

Ammonium Bicarbonate is a type of inorganic chemical compound with formula HCO3. Ammonium bicarbonate is a colorless crystalline bicarbonate salt of the ammonium ion. Ammonium bicarbonate degrades readily in the presence of water, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It is used as a source of the carbon dioxide in some low-moisture baked goods. Ammonium bicarbonate is synthesized by combining ammonia and carbon dioxide. It is thermally unstable, for such property the reaction solution of the ammonium bicarbonate is kept cold.

Ammonium bicarbonate is used as a raising agent in the food industry for baked goods such as crackers and cookies. Ammonium bicarbonate is also known as baking powder in the food industry. However, ammonium bicarbonate cannot be used for moist and bulky baked goods. Furthermore, ammonium bicarbonate can be used as a nitrogen fertilizer in the agriculture industry to improve the crop yield and production in the limited cultivable areas. Besides, ammonium bicarbonate can be used as a constituent in the formulation of fire-extinguisher compounds, pharmaceutical among others

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market: Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Intensifying growth of food industry coupled with the growing population Ammonium bicarbonate is extensively used in the food industry for the production of baked goods such as cookies, and biscuits among others. Globally, the food industry has registered significant growth in the past few years. Growing population and urban development are increasing the demand for food, which is expected to boost the demand for ammonium bicarbonate in the coming years. Being a very active baking agent, ammonium bicarbonate does not leave any flavor-affecting deposits. It always meets highest quality standards. Such factor is also projected to lay a strong base for strong growth for the global ammonium bicarbonate market in the upcoming year.

Penetration across various end-use industries Ammonium bicarbonate is used in the production of pharmaceutical, pigments, dyes, and ceramics among others. It is widely used in the rubber and leather industry in the production of chrome leather tanning, synthesis of catalyst, and manufacturer of ceramics. Sustainable growth of all such kind of industries is expected to fuel the demand for ammonium bicarbonate across the globe during the forecast period.



Market Restraints:

Strict regulation and standards about the use of chemicals in the food industry Several health-related ills such as breathing ammonium bicarbonate can irritate the throat, lungs, and nose causing coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. Along with this, the presence of alternatives is some of the factors that are anticipated to hampering the ammonium bicarbonate market growth in the coming years.



Ammonium Bicarbonate Market: Segmentation

Global Ammonium Bicarbonate market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of grade, the Ammonium Bicarbonate market is segmented into:

Agriculture Grade

Food Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis of application, the Ammonium Bicarbonate market is segmented into:

Solvent

Raising agent

Nitrogen Fertilizer

Others

On the basis of end-use, the Ammonium Bicarbonate market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Agricultural Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile Industry

Ceramic Industry

Rubber and Leather Reagent

Others

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market: Regional outlook

Nowadays, growing demand for healthy food is predominantly driving the global food industry. Demand for packaged and ready to eat food products across the developed as well emerging regions also play a vital role in the growth of the food industry across the globe. Urbanization growth is also one of the leading driving factors for the food industry. From the regional perspective, ammonium bicarbonate in the Asia Pacific is estimated to account for prominent share and expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing food demand coupled with increasing population is one of the critical driving factors for the ammonium bicarbonate market in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Sustainable or eco-friendly nature of the Ammonium bicarbonate can be attributing towards ammonium bicarbonate market growth in Europe. North America is projected to witness significant growth in the global ammonium bicarbonate market during the forecast period, owing to intensifying demand for packaged food and well-established pharmaceutical industry across the region. Moreover, food and rubber & leather Industries in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America have registered significant growth in the recent past. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for ammonium bicarbonate in these regions in the near future.

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market: Market participants

Some of the key market participants involved in the Ammonium Bicarbonate market are as follows:

BASF SE

ADDCON NORDIC A/S

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

Xinji JiuYuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group

Anhui Haoyuan Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Weijiao Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Clariant Ag

DCW Ltd.

