Amniocentesis Needle Market Outlook- Growth Factors, Analysis, Global Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand And Industry Forecast From 2020 To 2027

Global amniocentesis needle market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.23 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to high amniocentesis reliability, development in the Middle Ages of first-time maternity and complicated problem of congenital disorders.

Global Amniocentesis Needle Market By Type (100 –150 mm Needles, Larger Than 150 mm Needles, Smaller Than 100 mm Needles), Procedure (Amniocentesis Procedures, Amnioreduction Procedures, Fetal Blood Transfusion Procedures, Amnioinfusion Procedures, Cordocentesis Procedures), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Amniocentesis is an operation in which your doctor takes a tiny quantity of amniotic fluid from your womb. The quantity of fluid collected is approximately 30 cubic centimeters. Amniotic fluid covers your unborn child. This fluid includes a few of the baby’s cells and is used to figure out if your child has any genetic disorders. It is used to assess that your baby’s lungs are viable enough yet to endure outside the womb. Amniocentesis needles are used for sampling of amniotic fluids and are accessible in a single-use pack. The ends of the needle are made up of a spiral structure for transparent accessibility in the ultrasound.

Market Drivers:

High amniocentesis reliability is propelling the growth of the market

Development in the middle ages of first-time maternity is boosting the growth of the market

Complicated problem of congenital disorders is contributing to the growth of the market

Surge in pregnancy rate is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Obtainability of substitute approaches is restricting the growth of the market

Absence of consciousness of amniocentesis technique is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Amniocentesis Needle Market

By Type

100 –150 mm Needles

Larger Than 150 mm Needles

Smaller Than 100 mm Needles

By Procedure

Amniocentesis Procedures

Amnioreduction Procedures

Fetal Blood Transfusion Procedures

Amnioinfusion Procedures

Cordocentesis Procedures

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global amniocentesis needle market are Medtronic, BD, CooperSurgical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Smiths Group plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Cook, , RI.MOS. srl, Biopsybell, Tsunami Medical S.r.l., Rocket Medical plc. LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd., MDL SRL., ZAMAR CARE., Möller Medical GmbH, ARGON MEDICAL, AngioDynamics., and others.

Global amniocentesis needle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of amniocentesis needle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

