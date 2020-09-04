Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Variable Renewable Energy Market

Variable Renewable Energy Market: Introduction

Variable renewable energy (VRE) is a renewable energy source that is non-dispatchable, as it is of fluctuating nature. VRE sources include wind power and solar power.

Incorporation of variable renewable energy into electricity systems has become a prominent issue as well as focus of research for most utilities, private companies, and international organizations. However, for several countries across the world, the possibility of achieving high levels of VRE penetration is presently achievable. Several of them have set ambitious renewable energy targets and have enacted policies or measures to increase the use of variable renewable energy in their overall energy generation mix.

Variable renewable energy (VRE) largely rely on renewable fuel sources. However, in numerous aspects, VRE source is different from conventional sources, such as natural gas, coal, and nuclear power.

Variable renewable energy (VRE) is one of the major sources of complexity in national-scale capacity expansion models (CEMs), due to its physical attributes, which differ from conventional sources of power generation, and also due to the need to more accurately represent physical attributes

Key Drivers of Global Variable Renewable Energy Market

Growing concerns about the environment and rising usage of clean energy substitutes are likely to be key factors driving the global variable renewable energy market during the forecast period

Electricity rates are inherently volatile. They fluctuate monthly, annually, and depending on season. Over the last decade, electricity prices have risen greatly and they are poised to increase even more during the forecast period. This, in turn, is projected to augment the demand for use of variable renewable energy in the near future.

Ambitious national targets, rapid technological advancements, and international agreements have prompted countries across the world to turn toward the renewable energy sector and expand their power infrastructure. This, in turn, is expected to augment the global variable renewable energy market between 2019 and 2027.

Restraints of Global Variable Renewable Energy Market

Development of required transmission infrastructure is the key issue faced with variable renewable energy. Wind and solar sources are often not located near load centers or the existing transmission systems. Unlike conventional power generators, VRE plant siting is less flexible and more location constrained. Thus, new transmission infrastructure is often required in order to connect the VRE source to the load.

On the other hand, due to their spatial and temporal diversity, variable renewable energy technologies typically require significant volumes of data to be included in capacity expansion models (CEMs). This diversity poses challenges to measuring of the VRE generation volume in capacity expansion and dispatch models.

Major Developments

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Energy Center and Eskom are developing a power system operator model for short-term variable renewable energy (VRE) forecasting, which is expected to be incorporated in the near future

In December 2018, Orsted, a large player in the energy sector in Denmark, added a new ancillary energy storage facility to its Liverpool (the U.K.) site. It was a 2-MWh storage facility connection and was incorporated with a 90-MW Burbo Bank offshore wind farm. The additional storage capabilities would allow Orsted to offer frequency-response services.

Germany has developed an ancillary market and modified intraday electricity sector, with an objective to incentivize companies to provide additional power in different time frames and to cope up with the issue of imbalance in power generation demand and supply

In the U.S., independent system operators such as Caiso and Ercot are continuously trying to engage large industrial and commercial consumers to participate in the demand response program. As per the demand response program, variability is induced on the demand side to manage uncontrollable variability on the supply side, or as a response to market price and other factors.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Some of the major players operating in the global variable renewable energy market are:

Orsted

Honeywell International Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Engie

EDF Renewables

Third Equation Ltd.

Enel Green Power

Global Variable Renewable Energy Market, by Source

Wind

Solar

Global Variable Renewable Energy Market, by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

