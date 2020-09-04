Analytical Standards Market: Recent Industry Trends And Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2027

Global Analytical Standards Market By Category (Organic standard, Inorganic standard), Technique (Chromatography Standards, Spectroscopy Standards, Titrimetry Standards, Physical Properties Testing Standards), Application (Food & Beverages, Forensics, Veterinary, Petrochemistry, Environmental, Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Standards), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends & Forecast to 2027

Analytical standards market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of this market is owing to multiple factors such as rise in food safety, regulations set by the government for the pharmaceutical companies.

This market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Analytical standards market is segmented of the basis of category, technique and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The analytical standards market has been segmented on the basis of technique into chromatography standards, spectroscopy standards, titrimetry standards and physical properties testing standards. Chromatography standards hold the largest market capping due to availability of leading manufacturers and increasing usage in pharmaceutical analysis.

The analytical standards market has also been segmented based on the application into food & beverages, forensics, veterinary, petrochemistry, environmental and pharmaceutical and life sciences standards. Food & Beverages is further segmented into flavours and fragrances standards, carbohydrate standards, peptide/amino acid standards, food additive standards, fatty acid/lipid/fame standards, GMO (genetically modified organisms) standards and mycotoxin standards. Forensics is further divided into drugs-of-abuse standards and doping standards. Veterinary is further segmented into antibiotic standards and hormone standards. Petrochemistry is further segmented into gasoline, diesel, and petroleum standards and biofuel standards.

Environmental is further segmented into pesticide standards, volatiles/semi-volatiles standards, flame-retardant standards, aroclor/PCB, and dioxin standards, alkyl phenol standards and solid waste standards. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Standards is further segmented into cosmetic standards, herbal drug/phytopharmaceutical standards, pharmaceutical secondary standards, pharmaceutical impurity reference standards, pharmacopoeia standards and fluorescent microparticle standards.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of U.S. in the analytical standards market due to the availability of funds by the government while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to rise in chromatography research and rising outsourcing of clinical trials.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

