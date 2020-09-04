Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market Analysis: Global Trends, Share, Key Players, Size, Forecast to 2026

Global Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market By Treatment (Corticosteroids, Cycloplegic, Anti- TNF Agents, Immunosuppressants), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global anterior uveitis treatment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of anterior uveitis and rising healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Anterior uveitis is a condition which causes inflammation in the middle layer of the eyes. This disease can cause glaucoma, retinal edema and cataract which can further damage the eyes permanent and vision loss as well. Some of the common symptoms of this condition are red & sore eyes, blurred vision, small pupil and light sensitivity. This disease can be treated by treatment such as cycloplegic, anti- TNF agents, cycloplegic and others. It usually occurs whenever eyes go through any trauma.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of the optical infections will also accelerate the market growth

Growing disposable income will also enhance the growth of this market

Favorable government regulations will also contribute as a factor accelerating the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High price of the medication will restrain the market growth

Lack of knowledge about eye disorders will also hamper the growth of this market

Side effect associated with corticosteroid treatment which can cause Intraocular Pressure elevation which will also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the results from the noninfectious anterior uveitis SOLACE Trial. The results of the SOLACE Trial shows the ability of the reproxalap to treat ocular inflammation, and also demonstrated highly statistically significant immune-modulating activity in the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE Trial and Phase 2b Dry Eye Disease trial. The company is planning to develop in ocular programs in allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye disease and other

In March 2018, pSivida Corp. announced the acquisition of Icon Bioscience Inc and said that they will rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This rebranding will help the company to change from a research and development company to a biopharmaceutical company. This acquisition will help company to strengthen their position in the market. The company also partnered with two finance companies, EW Healthcare Partners and SWK Holdings Corporation, to fund the commercial development of Dexycu and Durasert

Global anterior uveitis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anterior uveitis treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anterior uveitis treatment market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AbbVie Inc., EyeGate, Clearside Biomedical, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aciont Inc., Sirion Therapeutics, Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, UAB Health System and others.

