Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Analysis: Global Trends, Share, Key Players, Size, Forecast to 2026

Global anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.This rise in the market value can be attributed to the innovations and new product launches along with the advancement in the technology.

Skin care products are used for proper management of acne. These include moisturizer, cleansing agent, exfoliators, masks, foundations and sunscreen products. In 2014, per capita cosmetics spend in China, France, United State, South Korea, Australia, Japan and New Zealand is USD 24, USD 139, USD 139, USD 171, USD 30.47, USD 174 and USD 84.92 respectively. Cosmeceuticals consist of pharmaceutical and cosmetic intended for acne treatment or anti-aging prevention.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-anti-acne-cosmetics-market&DW

Global Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market By Type (Emulsion, Mask, Cleanser and Tonner, Creams and Lotions, Others), End-User (Men, Women), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of cosmetics by both men and women is driving the market growth

High prevalence of acne, especially among the young population will boost the market growth

Growing number of e-commerce platforms selling these products also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rapid urbanization and increasing awareness and availability of products uplifts the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of counterfeit brand products in the market may restrain the growth of the market

Risk associated with chemical preservatives in cosmetic products is hindering the market growth

Growing importance for acne therapeutics will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-anti-acne-cosmetics-market&DW

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, KOSÉ Corporation had launched AQ MELIORITY which is an improved latest product from DECORTÉ brand. This is anti-ageing product have self-regenerating ability which consist of Benifuki extract which will enhance the beauty of skin. With, this launch the company will increase its product portfolio to generate more revenue by increasing customer base

In January 2019, Neutrogena had launched Neutrogena MaskiD which is personalized skincare product which will help in solution of aged population. With this launch the company has increased their customer base along with the enhancement in their product portfolio

Global anti-acne cosmetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-acne cosmetics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global anti-acne cosmetics market are Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Clinique Laboratories llc, Murad LLC, KOSÉ Corporation, La Roche-Posay, The Mentholatum Company, L’Oréal., The Proactiv Company Sàrl, Vichy Laboratories, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, SISDER Health and Beauty Pty Limited, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, La Roche-Posay, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Unilever among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anti-acne-cosmetics-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]