Anticoagulants Market Global Demand, Growth Drivers, Analysis, Share, Segmentation, and Industry Forecast to 2026

The global anticoagulants market size is projected to reach 45.50 billion by the end of 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Anticoagulants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Attacks, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period,2019-2026.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global market are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Anticoagulants are widely used across the healthcare industry for the treatment of several cardiovascular and health-related disorders. They are effectively used to treat blood clots avoid blockage of blood flow that is caused due to these drugs. The demand for anticoagulants has risen dramatically in recent years, owing to its exceptional properties. Anticoagulants are included in major drugs that are prescribed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The properties of anticoagulants have led to a high product adoption in diverse industries. The increasing emphasis on the severe effects of unattended cardiovascular diseases will fuel the demand for anticoagulants.

The report offers insights into the latest anticoagulants market trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Forecast values of the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including route of administration, distribution type, and disease indication. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. Other forecast valued have been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals

Key Industry Developments:

February 2019: Novartis AG and Blackstone’s Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics, a product aimed at the development of new and pipeline drugs that are comprised of anticoagulants.

October 2019: Janssen Pharmaceuticals received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for usage of Riveraxoban, a drug aimed at the treatment of thromboembolic complications.

