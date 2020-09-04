Asia Pacific Marine Scrubber Systems Market, 2020-2026 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Rising concern toward pollution coupled with increasing sulfur emissions from the ship will drive the Asia Pacific marine scrubber systems market growth. Ongoing government initiatives along with R&D activities for sulfur abatement technologies will positively enhance the industry outlook. In addition, increasing long international voyage along with expansion in seaborne trade is set to boost the business growth. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Marine Scrubber Systems Market By Fuel (MDO, MGO, Hybrid), By Application (Commercial {Containers, Tankers, Bulk Carriers, RO-RO}, Offshore {AHTS, PSV, FSV, MPSV}, Recreational {Cruise Ships, Ferries, Yachts}, Navy), By Technology (Wet Technology {Open Loop, Closed Loop, Hybrid}, Dry Technology), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook (Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026”, Share is estimated to exceed USD 5 billion by 2026.

Swift shift toward green shipping along with rapid adoption of sustainable units will foster the Australia marine scrubber systems market. The government has introduced stringent emission legislations and regulations both inside and outside the Sulfur Emission Control Areas (SECAs). The MEPC (Marine Environment Protection Committee), introduced a global limit of 0.5% on sulfur fuel content in 2016 that was mandatory to be implemented from 1st January 2020.

Rapid industrialization across the emerging economies combined with the introduction of innovative EGC technology will stimulate Asia Pacific marine scrubber systems market size. Retrofitting of the existing vessels combined with positive outlook toward the commercial application will encourage the product adoption. In addition, rising government investments for the development of advanced vessels to bolster the national security with technologically enhanced shipping line is set to complement the industry outlook.

Increasing developments in the shipping industry along with significant trade growth have led to the adoption of highly efficient sustainable units which will drive the commercial marine scrubber systems market size. Widespread use of the hybrid technology on account of benefits including cost efficiency, low energy consumption and greater flexibility is anticipated to fuel the product penetration. Furthermore, increased adoption of MGO fuel by ship owners in the SECAs is set to complement the business landscape.

Growing need to meet the ECA regulations coupled with ongoing consumer shift toward clean scrubbing process will strengthen product adoption. The ability of the systems to operate in varying water alkalinity levels will further boost the product deployment. In addition, ongoing FDI flow owing to M&A’s, tax inversions and cross-border mergers is set to augment the business growth.

Eminent players across the Asia Pacific marine scrubber systems market include Alfa Laval, SAACKE, Clean Marine, Fuji Electric, Wärtsilä, CR Ocean Engineering, Yara International, Shanghai Bluesoul, Hamon-Research-Cottrell, Valmet, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and VDL AEC among others. The industry players are actively participating in inorganic growth ventures with regional and global vendors creating opportunities.

The Asia Pacific Marine Scrubber Systems Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2020 to 2026, for the following segments:

Asia Pacific Marine Scrubber Systems Market Share, By Fuel

MDO

MGO

Hybrid

Asia Pacific Marine Scrubber Systems Market Size, By Application

Commercial Containers Tankers Bulk Carriers RO-RO

Offshore AHTS PSV FSV MPSV

Recreational Cruise Ships Ferries Yachts

Navy

Asia Pacific Marine Scrubber Systems Market Value, By Technology

Wet Technology Open Loop Closed Loop Hybrid

Dry Technology

