Asphalt Shingle Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | Certain Teed, GAF, Malarkey Roofing Products

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Asphalt Shingle market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Asphalt Shingle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Asphalt Shingle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Asphalt Shingle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Asphalt Shingle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Asphalt Shingle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Asphalt Shingle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Asphalt Shingle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Asphalt Shingle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Asphalt Shingle Market Research Report: Certain Teed, GAF, Malarkey Roofing Products, TAMKO Building Products, Sweets, Atlas Roofing, Metalcraft NZ, Tesla, Metro Roofs

Global Asphalt Shingle Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Fibre

Carbon Fibre



Global Asphalt Shingle Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Building

Civil Building

Others



The Asphalt Shingle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Asphalt Shingle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Asphalt Shingle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Asphalt Shingle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Asphalt Shingle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Asphalt Shingle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Asphalt Shingle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Asphalt Shingle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Asphalt Shingle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Asphalt Shingle

1.2 Asphalt Shingle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Glass Fibre

1.2.3 Carbon Fibre

1.3 Asphalt Shingle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Asphalt Shingle Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Civil Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Asphalt Shingle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Asphalt Shingle Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Asphalt Shingle Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Asphalt Shingle Industry

1.6 Asphalt Shingle Market Trends

2 Global Asphalt Shingle Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Asphalt Shingle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Asphalt Shingle Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Asphalt Shingle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Asphalt Shingle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Asphalt Shingle Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Asphalt Shingle Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Asphalt Shingle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Asphalt Shingle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Asphalt Shingle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Asphalt Shingle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Asphalt Shingle Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Shingle Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Shingle Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Asphalt Shingle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Shingle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Shingle Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Asphalt Shingle Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Asphalt Shingle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Asphalt Shingle Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Asphalt Shingle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Asphalt Shingle Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Asphalt Shingle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Asphalt Shingle Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Asphalt Shingle Business

6.1 Certain Teed

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Certain Teed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Certain Teed Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Certain Teed Products Offered

6.1.5 Certain Teed Recent Development

6.2 GAF

6.2.1 GAF Corporation Information

6.2.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 GAF Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 GAF Products Offered

6.2.5 GAF Recent Development

6.3 Malarkey Roofing Products

6.3.1 Malarkey Roofing Products Corporation Information

6.3.2 Malarkey Roofing Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Malarkey Roofing Products Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Malarkey Roofing Products Products Offered

6.3.5 Malarkey Roofing Products Recent Development

6.4 TAMKO Building Products

6.4.1 TAMKO Building Products Corporation Information

6.4.2 TAMKO Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 TAMKO Building Products Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 TAMKO Building Products Products Offered

6.4.5 TAMKO Building Products Recent Development

6.5 Sweets

6.5.1 Sweets Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sweets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sweets Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sweets Products Offered

6.5.5 Sweets Recent Development

6.6 Atlas Roofing

6.6.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Atlas Roofing Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Atlas Roofing Products Offered

6.6.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

6.7 Metalcraft NZ

6.6.1 Metalcraft NZ Corporation Information

6.6.2 Metalcraft NZ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Metalcraft NZ Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Metalcraft NZ Products Offered

6.7.5 Metalcraft NZ Recent Development

6.8 Tesla

6.8.1 Tesla Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tesla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Tesla Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Tesla Products Offered

6.8.5 Tesla Recent Development

6.9 Metro Roofs

6.9.1 Metro Roofs Corporation Information

6.9.2 Metro Roofs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Metro Roofs Asphalt Shingle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Metro Roofs Products Offered

6.9.5 Metro Roofs Recent Development

7 Asphalt Shingle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Asphalt Shingle Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Asphalt Shingle

7.4 Asphalt Shingle Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Asphalt Shingle Distributors List

8.3 Asphalt Shingle Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Asphalt Shingle Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Asphalt Shingle by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Asphalt Shingle by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Asphalt Shingle Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Asphalt Shingle by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Asphalt Shingle by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Asphalt Shingle Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Asphalt Shingle by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Asphalt Shingle by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Asphalt Shingle Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Asphalt Shingle Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Asphalt Shingle Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Asphalt Shingle Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Shingle Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

