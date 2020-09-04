Automotive Connectors Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Bulletin Line

Automotive Connectors

This report focuses on “Automotive Connectors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Connectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Connectors:

  • Connectors are critical to today’s cars. Without them, it would be nearly impossible to build or service a car. Whenever a bundle of wires passes through or attaches to a component of the car that might have to be removed, there must be a connector there to allow for that removal. A single connector can have more than 100 wires.

    Automotive Connectors Market Manufactures:

  • TE Connectivity
  • Yazaki
  • Delphi
  • Amphenol
  • Molex
  • Sumitomo
  • JAE
  • KET
  • JST
  • Rosenberger
  • LUXSHARE
  • AVIC Jonhon

    Automotive Connectors Market Types:

  • Wire to Wire Connector
  • Wire to Board Connector
  • Board to Board Connector

    Automotive Connectors Market Applications:

  • CCE
  • Powertrain
  • Safety & Security
  • Body Wiring & Power Distribution
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Advanced Automotive Connectors manufacturers are from developed regions like North America, Europe and Japan. While some of them have built plant in China to meet local market demand.
  • Europe is the largest consumption market with market share over 28%. Followed Europe, North America is the second largest market with share about 23.5%. China manufacturing more than 28 million unit new cars in 2016, but the market size is still in the third place due to the low consumption amount per car.
  • The worldwide market for Automotive Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 21600 million USD in 2024, from 15100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automotive Connectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Automotive Connectors Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Connectors market?
    • How will the global Automotive Connectors market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Automotive Connectors market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Connectors market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Automotive Connectors market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Connectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Connectors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Connectors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automotive Connectors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automotive Connectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

