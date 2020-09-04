Automotive Connectors Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Automotive Connectors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Connectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Automotive Connectors:

Connectors are critical to today's cars. Without them, it would be nearly impossible to build or service a car. Whenever a bundle of wires passes through or attaches to a component of the car that might have to be removed, there must be a connector there to allow for that removal. A single connector can have more than 100 wires. Automotive Connectors Market Manufactures:

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Delphi

Amphenol

Molex

Sumitomo

JAE

KET

JST

Rosenberger

LUXSHARE

AVIC Jonhon Automotive Connectors Market Types:

Wire to Wire Connector

Wire to Board Connector

Board to Board Connector Automotive Connectors Market Applications:

CCE

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Body Wiring & Power Distribution

Others Scope of this Report:

Advanced Automotive Connectors manufacturers are from developed regions like North America, Europe and Japan. While some of them have built plant in China to meet local market demand.

Europe is the largest consumption market with market share over 28%. Followed Europe, North America is the second largest market with share about 23.5%. China manufacturing more than 28 million unit new cars in 2016, but the market size is still in the third place due to the low consumption amount per car.

The worldwide market for Automotive Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 21600 million USD in 2024, from 15100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.