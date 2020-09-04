Automotive HVAC Market Industry Analysis By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2019 to 2027

Assessment of the Global Automotive HVAC Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Automotive HVAC market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Automotive HVAC market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Automotive HVAC Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Automotive HVAC market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive HVAC market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ automotive HVAC market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global automotive HVAC market with a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global automotive HVAC market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in Automotive HVAC market are as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation.

Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on merger and acquisition strategy. In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to augment its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give significant competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

