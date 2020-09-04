Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) in these regions. This report also studies the global Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Traditional passive safety systems such as airbags and seatbelts minimize the risk of injury in an accident. However, car makers are also focusing on the other passive safety systems like occupant sensing and whiplash protection to prevent whiplash in case of rear-end collisions. The passive systems are engaged when the collision takes place and the features help in absorbing crash forces, restraining occupants from colliding with the vehicle interior and preventing objects inside the vehicle from striking the driver or passengers.

Occupant sensing is a system of sensors that detect who's sitting in the passenger seat and thereby eliminates the need for an on/off switch for airbags in most cases because it uses sophisticated technology to identify whether an adult or a child is in the seat. Whiplash protection system is a system of protection against automotive whiplash injuries. In the whiplash protection system equipped seat, the entire backrest is designed to help protect the front occupant's neck in a case of a rear impact. Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market Manufactures:

Autoliv

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Grammer

Hyundai Mobis

Lear

Robert Bosch

TRW Automotive

Takata Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market Types:

Pressure Mats

Strain Gauges

Cameras Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) Market Applications:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Occupant Sensing Systems (OSS) And Whiplash Protection System (WPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing demand in Asia Pacific and European regions, mainly in Japan, India and China is expected to drive automotive OSS and WPS market growth. This can be attributed to increase in safety regulations, growing GDP rate, high living standards and increase in purchasing power. Rising disposable income level in Asia Pacific market has influenced individuals to invest in safety features within the vehicles. This has led to rise in competition level in the automotive OSS and WPS market. The United States Car Assessment Program (US NCAP) is expected to adjust its rating systems in order to improve the safety features in U.S. vehicles. This may encourage manufacturers to produce vehicles exceeding the minimal federal safety requirements. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period.