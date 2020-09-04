Axial Fans Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2027 | Cooltron Industrial Supply, ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric, Hidria

Latest market study on “Global Axial Fans Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Speed (Low Speed, Medium Speed, and High Speed), Size (Diameter Below 250 MM, Diameter (250-910) MM, Diameter (910-1500) MM, and Diameter Above 1500 MM), Application (Radiator, Cooling & Refrigeration, Ventilation, and Other), Type (AC, DC, and EC), End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Geography”, The global axial fans market was valued at US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

On the basis of speed, the market has been segmented into low speed, medium speed, and high speed. The medium speed segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. The medium speed axial fans are an ideal choice for ducted or unducted commercial and industrial ventilation systems. Axial fans can be used for clean, contaminated, or high-temperature air ventilation. Medium speed axial fans are suitable for general ventilation of commercial or industrial facilities such as office buildings, parking garages, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. The fans can be designed for both indoor and outdoor applications. These fans can also be used for refrigeration in devices such as coolers, condensers, chillers, blast and spiral freezers, radiators and oil coolers. In industrial application, medium speed fans are used in engine and turbine ventilation, containers and chambers ventilation, dry coolers, transformers, machine cooling, hydropower, wood dryers, paper, textiles, and chemical and metallurgic production.

The market for global axial fans is concentrated with some very well-established players. Cooltron Industrial Supply, Inc., ebm-papst, Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, Hidria, Howden Group, OMRON Corporation, Oriental Motor USA Corp., Pelonis Technologies, Inc., Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, Sofasco Fans, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd and ZIEHL-ABEGG, among others.

APAC is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% in the global axial fans market over the forecast period. The demand for axial fans is expected to increase in the region with the growth of various ends use industries such as food and beverages, automotive, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, amongst others.

The report segments the global axial fans market as follows:

Global Axial Fans Market – by Speed

Low Speed

Medium Speed

High Speed

Global Axial Fans Market – by Size

Diameter (Below 250) mm

Diameter (250-910) mm

Diameter (910-1500) mm

Above diameter 1500 mm

Global Axial Fans Market – by Application

Radiator

Cooling and refrigeration

Ventilation

Others

Global Axial Fans Market – by Type

AC

DC

EC

Global Axial Fans Market – End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Axial Fans Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



