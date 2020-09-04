Biopolymers Market Expected To Cross Value Of Us$ 13 Billion By 2027

Global Biopolymers Market: Highlights The global biopolymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% between 2019 and 2027 . Easy availability of raw materials for the production of biopolymers has been the primary driver of the global biopolymers market. Stringent regulations against plastic usage and carbon emissions are anticipated to boost the biopolymers market.

Biopolymers are bio-degradable in nature and defined as the polymers which are found in or derived from living organisms. Biopolymers are synthesized from starch, sugar, natural fibers and other organic compounds in varying compositions to provide substitutes for conventional polymers.

Biopolymers provide characteristics which assists in solving the problem of conventional polymer disposal. Biopolymers have distinct functions of storage of energy, cellular construction and preservation. Biopolymers can be renewed as they are carbon neutral and owe the property of sustainability.

Increase in awareness regarding environment protection has propelled the demand for sustainable packaging. Moreover, changing lifestyles is expected to fuel the demand of biopolymer based products.

Factors such as technological advents and rise in investments in research and development of biopolymers are projected to be the growth opportunities for biopolymers market. However, high cost of biopolymer production technology hampers the growth of biopolymers market. Global Biopolymers Market: Segmental Trends Biodegradable polyesters accounted-for the highest share of the market in 2018 while bio-PET segment anticipated for the fastest growth during the forecast period. Biodegradable polyesters are widely used in medicine and pharmaceutical technology such as for drug delivery systems, wound closure, surgical sutures, implants, and tissue engineering

Bio-PET, bio-PE and PLA types are prominently used in packaging industry, owing to their resistance to oil-based products and sealing ability at lower temperatures.

Bio-PET is used to manufacture various products including drinking water bottles and soda bottles, making them environment-friendly and a new packaging alternative. Products manufactured from bio-PET possess the same qualities as those from PET and are widely acceptable in North America and Europe.

PTT have found many applications in automotive and electrical/electronic parts such as for automotive hose and tubing, blow molded CVJ boots, and injection molded airbag doors and energy dampers. More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-adoption-of-veganism-due-to-alarming-prevalence-of-zoonotic-diseases-to-bring-considerable-growth-opportunities-for-yellow-pea-protein-market-predicts-tmr-301110003.html Based on application, the market has been classified into packaging, textiles, consumer goods, agriculture, automotive, electronics, construction and others segments. Packaging segment accounted-for the highest share of the market in 2018 while agriculture segment is anticipated for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

In the textile industry, biopolymers assist in imparting antistatic and soil-repellent finishing, printing, and removing dyes from discharge water. Biopolymers are used in carpets, clothing, and upholstery.

Global Biopolymers Market: Regional Highlights Europe held the largest share of the global biopolymers market in 2018. Growth in this region can be primarily attributed to increasing focus on sustainable packaging materials. High degree of environmental awareness and imposition of stringent government norms by European Union to boost environmental friendly products are the determinants responsible to drive the biopolymers European market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for biopolymers during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and changing behavioral patterns among consumers are elements accountable to drive the Asia Pacific Market.

North America has significant share in the biopolymers market due to the strong presence of biopolymer manufacturers in this region. Expansions by key players such as BASF SE and Du Pont in the U.S. are estimated to boost the market in North America. Similarly, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are also developing regions and expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. Key Developments in Global Biopolymers Market In February 2020, BASF and Fabbri Group have developed a sustainable solution for cling film used in fresh-food packaging. Based on BASF's certified compostable Ecovio, Fabbri Group produces the highly transparent stretch film.

In September 2019, BASF's certified compostable ecovio coated paper bowls and cups were used in Taobao Maker Festival. The Taobao Maker Festival is one of the significant events Alibaba holds each year and celebrates the creativity of Taobao merchants.

In March 2019, NatureWorks manufacturer PLA biopolymer introduced Ingeo 3D450, a new break-away formulation for use in dual extrusion 3D printers.

In February 2019, DuPont Industrial Biosciences broke ground on its new site at the Leiden Bio Science Park in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands. The facility will be utilized for modern biotechnology to make industrial processes more efficient and products more sustainable.

, DuPont Industrial Biosciences broke ground on its new site at the Leiden Bio Science Park in Oegstgeest, the Netherlands. The facility will be utilized for modern biotechnology to make industrial processes more efficient and products more sustainable. In July 2018, Australian supermarket retailer Cole’s introduced recyclable packaging made entirely from a combination of recycled and renewable material for a wide range of its Coles Brand fresh meat and poultry products. Recyclable meat and poultry trays were supplied by renowned Australian manufacturer Plantic Technologies. Global Biopolymers Market: Competition Landscape Key players in the global biopolymers market are expected to benefit primarily from the investments in packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods industries. Prominent players in the biopolymers market include BASF SE, E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company, FMC BioPolymer A.S., Plantic Technologies Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Danimer Scientific, Total Corbion, Galatea Bio Tech, among others.

The competition is relatively high with an already established players dominating the market but there are few other small players who are actively participating in the market.

High growth potential in the next few years is attracting new local and international players to the market.