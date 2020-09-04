Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2025

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, the blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market is accounted for more than US$ 2.0 Bn in 2019, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach the value of US$ XXX Bn in 2020.

As per the report, the rising incidences of hypertension across the world is primarily contributing to the growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market. Hypertension has evolved as one of the leading global health problems affecting more than a billion individuals across the globe, over the course of the past decade. Further, hypertension is one of the major causes of cardiovascular mortality and morbidity, and notably, it is the most common preventable cause of cardiovascular disease. A monitoring tool that is employed for the care of patients suffering with hypertension and is recommended by major guidelines is known as blood pressure monitoring devices. There can be major consequences if hypertension is not treated time and appropriately as it can induce serious chronic diseases such as myocardial infarction, stroke, and kidney failure. Owing to which, the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories Market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future.

Although there are several causes of hypertension, one of the major reasons is the changing lifestyle of the population across the world. The hectic schedule and the desk-bound job leading to consumption of unhealthy diet, obesity, stress, and sedentary lifestyle, eventually leading to hypertension. For instance, According to the estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, around 1.15 billion people around the globe have hypertension, it is a major cause behind premature death worldwide. Another major reason for huge demand for blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories is the rising geriatric population base across the world, thereby boosting the growth of the global blood Pressure monitoring devices and accessories market.

Moreover, numerous initiatives taken by the several governments across the world such as public blood pressure monitoring programs to generate understanding and knowledge amongst people and keeping the record of the database created by remotely operational blood pressure monitors are also expected to propel the further growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market in the forthcoming future. Furthermore, the key manufacturers of the global market are also focused on R&D activities and developing new advancements. For instance, there has been significant progress in the development of automated blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories in recent past years.

Additionally, there have been rigorous research in order to enhance the precision and accuracy of these medical devices. The introduction of new blood pressure monitoring devices & accessories combined with enhanced technologies is projected to provide a significant boost to the growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market in the coming years.

MMC Study identifies some of the key participating players in the blood pressure monitoring devices and accessories market globally are Omron Healthcare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller AG, American Diagnostic Corporation, SPENGLER, Spacelabs Healthcare, Withings SA, Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., A&D Medical, GE Healthcare, among others.

