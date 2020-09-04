Bovine Lactoferrin Market 2020 Future Trends, Dynamic Growth & Forecast To 2025

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Bovine Lactoferrin Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, the global Bovine Lactoferrin Market is accounted for more than US$ 600 Mn and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period and expected to reach to the value of US$ XXX Bn in 2025.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report@ https://meridianmarketconsultants.com/requst?rid=%20111310573

As per the report, the widespread applications and numerous benefits of bovine lactoferrin across the world are enormously driving the growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market. A protein found in the milk of humans and cows is basically known as lactoferrin. Notably, the high levels of lactoferrin are present in the first milk produced just after the birth of the baby. The fluid in the eye, respiratory tract, nose, intestine, and other portions are also said to contain a considerable amount of lactoferrin.

The infant food, dietetic foods, food supplements, sports nutrition, alcoholic beverages, and personal care and cosmetics also adds to the numerous applications of bovine lactoferrin, which is expected to boost the growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market. In addition, lactoferrin can also be used as a medicine as it is considered beneficial in curing various diseases.

For instance, in order to treat stomach and intestinal ulcers, hepatitis C, and diarrhea, lactoferrin is useful. Also, the other benefits of lactoferrin are it can be used as an antioxidant and to safeguard against viral and bacterial infections, preventing tissue damage related to aging, stimulating the immune system, preventing cancer, promoting healthy intestinal bacteria, and regulating the way the body processes iron.

Ask for [email protected] https://meridianmarketconsultants.com/ask-for-customization?rid=%20111310573

Moreover, the growing count in the working women population has been observed across the world has resulted in lowered overall breastfeeding rates across the world. For instance, only 38% of all newborns aged between 0 to 6 months are particularly breastfed, as per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Noticeably, the higher growth in the ratio of female to the male labor force has been witnessed, specifically in the emerging countries like China, Japan, and India, resulting in the inclination of the working women towards infant formula feeding to children, instead of breastfeeding, thereby giving a positive push to the growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market. In addition to that, lactoferrin is also promoting its utility in industrial agriculture as it is used to kill bacteria during meat processing.

Furthermore, the key manufacturers of infant formula are more concentrated on introducing new specialized and advanced products in the global market in order to fulfill the increasing demand for nutrients rich baby food, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market in the next five years.

Ask Industry Expert @ https://meridianmarketconsultants.com/ask-analyst?rid=%20111310573

MMC Study identifies some of the key participating players in the bovine lactoferrin market globally are Fonterra Group, Bega Cheese, FrieslandCampina (DMV), Milei Gmbh, Glanbia Nutritionals, Westland Milk, Tatua, Synlait Milk, WBC, Murray Goulburn, and Ingredia Nutritional, among others.

About Meridian Market Consultants:

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) is committed to provide deep insights that serve as a creative tool for the client that enables it to perform confidently in the market. At MMC we adhere to the client’s needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.

Contact Us:

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC)

1321, Louetta Road,

#440, Cypress, Texas, 77429

United States

Tel: +1-(281)-619-8646

For Sales Query: [email protected]

Find Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/meridian-market-consultants