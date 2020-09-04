Business Opportunities in Global Robotic Surgery Market: Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact Of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global robotic surgery market is forecasted to reach US$6.84 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.79% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as rising cancer patients, increasing geriatric population, growing personal healthcare expenditures, shortage of surgeons, improving consumer confidence, accelerating personal disposable income, favorable reimbursement policies and rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the Risks of robotic surgery and laparoscope control. Few notable trends include adoption of micro and nano robots in urology surgical procedures, focus on the development of low-cost robotic surgical systems and escalating medtech research and development expenditures. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as many government authorities have ordered hospitals to attend critical cases only.

On the basis of product type, the global robotic surgery industry is broadly bifurcated into instruments & accessories, services and systems. By applications, the global robotic surgery industry could be divided into general surgery, gynecology, urology and orthopaedics.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to rise in awareness among population regarding robotic surgeries, increase in med-tech R&D expenditures, surge in ageing population, rising colorectal & pancreatic surgeries, shortage of physicians, increasing number of approvals granted by the FDA to surgical robotic companies for R&D and growing launch of advanced medical systems.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global robotic surgery market.

The major regional markets i.e. the U.S. has been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson (Auris Health, Inc.), TransEnterix, Inc., Stryker Corporation and Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers AG) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Robotic Surgery System Providers

Component Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Workflow in Robotic Surgical Procedure

1.3 Applications of Robotic Surgery

1.4 da Vinci Surgical System

1.5 Components of da Vinci Surgical System

1.6 Types of da Vinci Models

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

3. Global Robotic Surgery Market Analysis

3.1 Global Robotic Surgery Market Value

3.10 Global Robotic Surgery Procedures by Region

3.2 Global Robotic Surgery Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Robotic Surgery Market Value by Segments

3.4 Global Robotic Surgery Systems Installed Base

3.5 Global Robotic Surgery Systems Installed Base Forecast

3.6 Global Robotic Surgery Systems Installed Base Forecast by Region

3.7 Global Robotic Surgery Procedures

3.8 Global Robotic Surgery Procedures Forecast

3.9 Global Robotic Surgery Procedures by Category

4. Regional Robotic Surgery Market Analysis

4.1 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Market Value

4.2 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Market Value Forecast

4.3 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Market Value by Segments

4.3.1 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Instruments & Accessories Market Value

4.3.2 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Instruments & Accessories Market Value Forecast

4.3.3 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Systems Market Value

4.3.4 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Systems Market Value Forecast

4.3.5 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Services Market Value

4.3.6 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Services Market Value Forecast

4.4 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Procedures

4.5 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Procedures Forecast

4.6 The U.S. Robotic Surgery Procedures by Category

4.6.1 The U.S. General Robotic Surgery Procedures

4.6.2 The U.S. General Robotic Surgery Procedures Forecast

4.6.3 The U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Procedures

4.6.4 The U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Procedures Forecast

4.6.5 The U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Procedures by Category

4.6.6 The U.S. Urology Robotic Surgery Procedures

4.6.7 The U.S. Urology Robotic Surgery Procedures Forecast

4.6.8 The U.S. Urology Robotic Surgery Procedures by Category

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Cancer Patients

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Growing Personal HealthCare Expenditures

5.1.4 Shortage of Surgeons

5.1.5 Improving Consumer Confidence

5.1.6 Accelerating Personal Disposable Income

5.1.7 Favorable Reimbursement Policies

5.1.8 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Adoption of Micro and Nano Robots in Urology Surgical Procedures

5.2.2 Focus on the Development of Low-Cost Robotic Surgical Systems

5.2.3 Escalating MedTech Research and Development Expenditures

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Risks of Robotic Surgery

5.3.2 Laparoscope Control

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players – Market Share Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players – Research and Development Expenditures Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Medtronic Plc

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Johnson & Johnson (Auris Health, Inc.)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 TransEnterix, Inc

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Stryker Corporation

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.6 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers AG)

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

