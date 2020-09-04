Bulletin Line

Calcined Petroleum Coke Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Calcined Petroleum Coke

This report focuses on “Calcined Petroleum Coke Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcined Petroleum Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Calcined Petroleum Coke:

  • Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petroleum coke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.

    Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Manufactures:

  • Oxbow
  • RAIN CII CARBON
  • BP
  • Shandong KeYu Energy
  • Aluminium Bahrain
  • PetroCoque
  • Lianxing New Materials Technology
  • Phillips66
  • Zhenhua Carbon Technology
  • GOA Carbon
  • Sinoway
  • Atha Group
  • NingXia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite
  • Asbury Carbons
  • Carbograf
  • Cocan Graphite

    Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Types:

  • Needle Coke
  • Shot Coke
  • Sponge Coke
  • Honeycomb Coke

    Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Applications:

  • Aluminum Industry
  • Steel Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, calcined petroleum coke market has a certain potential in Europe, North America and Asia. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s calcined petroleum coke industry maintains a rapid growth.
  • In future, the calcined petroleum coke industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world calcined petroleum coke consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, calcined petroleum coke has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in calcined petroleum coke downstream products, the world calcined petroleum coke capacity will continue to expand.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to calcined petroleum coke industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry.
  • In the world, the consumption areas of calcined petroleum coke are mainly Asia (ex: China), China, North America and the Europe. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied over 50% in 2017 due to its largest aluminum capacity.
  • The worldwide market for Calcined Petroleum Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million USD in 2024, from 8100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Calcined Petroleum Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market?
    • How will the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Calcined Petroleum Coke market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Calcined Petroleum Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcined Petroleum Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcined Petroleum Coke in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Calcined Petroleum Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Calcined Petroleum Coke breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Calcined Petroleum Coke Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Calcined Petroleum Coke Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Calcined Petroleum Coke Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Calcined Petroleum Coke Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Calcined Petroleum Coke Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

