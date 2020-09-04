Canned Fruits & Vegetables Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand and Regional forecast till 2026

The global canned fruits and vegetables market is likely to grow due to increasing investment in research and development (R&D) for packaged food, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled ‘‘Canned Fruits & Vegetables Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Tomatoes, Mushroom, Bulbs, Peas, Sweetcorn, Bean, Peaches, Strawberries, Raspberry), Form (Peeled, Sliced, Chopped), Application Type (Toppings & Dressings, Salad, Culinary) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

Some of the key companies that are present in the global canned fruits & vegetables market are

Del Monte Foods

Kraft Heinz

Dole Food Company Inc.

Seneca

ConAgra Foods

Mediterranea Belfiore SRL

Casual Spain

Banmai and Shenzhen Mingjun Co., Ltd.

The rising awareness about health benefits and other attributes will help to fuel the growth of canned fruits & vegetable market in the forthcoming years, predicts Fortune Business Insights.

Upgraded Shelf-Life of Canned Fruits and Vegetables to Contribute Towards the Growth of Market

Garden-fresh foods, mainly fruits and vegetables, normally have a low shelf life, after which they are not in condition for consumption. The canning process allows storage of such foods for a longer time. Hence making it safer and healthier for consumption. The process includes heating of food packed in containers to high temperatures to terminate the microbes that cause decay.

This also locks in the nutrients and prolongs shelf life. Canned fruits can be transported to different regions where they are not grown. Consumers thus have the option of trying a wide assortment of fruits, which would not be possible if not for canning. This has led to an exceptional rise of the canned fruits and vegetables market.

Major Segments includes;

By Product Type

Tomatoes

Mushroom

Bulbs

Peas

Sweetcorn

Bean

Peaches

Strawberries

Raspberry

Others

By Form

Peeled

Sliced

Chopped

Others

By Application

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/canned-fruits-vegetables-market-100178

Increasing Supply of Canned Fruits and Vegetables to Have A Rising Effect On The Global Market

Extensive marketing, advertising and supply through controlled retailing is enticing the consumers to purchase even more canned fruits and vegetables. Canned fruits and vegetables market is a labour-oriented business, therefore, the competition from countries with low-production cost is gradually increasing. Due to this aspect, developed countries such as the U.S. and others have seen progress in import of canned fruits and vegetables.

However, there are financial and demographic changes that are expected to arise in the coming years, which will have equalizing effects on the demand and supply chain for canned fruits and vegetables.

Canned vegetables seem to have been both moderately substituted by, and supplemented with, an increasing amount of fresh and frozen vegetables. Thus, the share of canned vegetables witnessed a decline in the U.S., the U.K, and Germany.

Europe to Gain Dominance in The Global Canned Fruit & Vegetable Market

The region of Europe is predicted to have a major market share in the global canned fruit & vegetable market. The increasing demand for processed food items along with higher safety association is likely to drive market growth. The benefit of consuming canned fruits and vegetables, along with the rising awareness among European consumers, is another factor contributing towards boosting the growth of canned fruit & vegetable market.

The global canned fruits and vegetable market is likely to witness a considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The Rising demand for convenience food in developing economies, such as china and India will act as growth driver for the global market. An enhanced circulation system for processed food in Asian countries is further expected to boost the growth of canned fruits & vegetable market during the forecast years.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/canned-fruits-vegetables-market-100178

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Agricultural Spray Adjuvants Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2026

Microalgae-based Aquafeed Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Historical Analysis Forecast to 2026