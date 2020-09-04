Cinema Lenses Market Driven by the Increasing Demand for Improved Safety and Visibility

Cinema Lenses Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global cinema lenses market. In terms of revenue, the global cinema lenses market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global cinema lenses market.

The global cinema lenses market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in small and medium cinema production firms and rising demand for upgraded versions of camera lenses. High capital investment for cinema lenses may hamper the global market. The focal length of cinema lenses are Wide-angle (14–35 mm), Normal (35–70 mm), Medium telephoto (70–135 mm), and Telephoto (>135 mm).

Cinema Lenses Market: Dynamics

The rising demand from the film industry to produce more films due to consumer demand creates new opportunities for film production companies. Production units have to buy new facilities for their film studios to meet this rising demand. This will help to create more demand for various components of film production units. Professional filmmaking units require equipment such as cameras, lighting systems, and sound systems for their film production. Thus, the increasing number of films being produced and also film production units are expected to drive the camera and cinema lenses market during the forecast period.

Professional camerapersons are continuously upgrading their kits, including cameras and lenses with the latest technology. This upgrade of lens kits is the current need of the film industry. Upgrade of camera lenses are with respect to the focal length of lenses from 14 mm to 1000 mm, and also the resolution of the camera lenses. Many manufacturers are undertaking R&D to manufacture upgraded versions of camera lenses to suit the current industry demand. For instance, Fujifilm Corporation developed two new box type broadcast lenses having video resolution of 8K and focal length up to 1,000 mm. Thus, this rising demand for upgrade of camera and lens kits would further drive the cinema lenses market during the forecast period.

Cinema Lenses Market: Prominent Regions

China holds leading share of the Asia Pacific cinema lenses market. The cinema lenses market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. China offers an extensive range of technologically advanced products and therefore sees high rate of adoption of mobile phones and wearable devices, along with home appliances. The U.S. is expected to be a rapidly growing economy in the North America region due to the various manufacturing companies present in the U.S. The market in the U.S. manufactures cinema lenses for movie makers, wherein cinema lenses are used in cameras. EU5, which consists of the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain holds the maximum share of the Europe cinema lenses market, owing to constant investment and collaborative marketing strategies of manufacturers.

Cinema Lenses Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global cinema lenses market are ARRI AG, Canon Inc., Carl-Zeiss AG, Cooke Optics Ltd., Fujinon Corporation, Leica Camera AG, Samyang Optics Company Limited, Schneider Optics Inc., SIGMA Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Adorama Camera, Inc.

Global Cinema Lenses Market: Segmentation

Cinema Lenses Market, by Product Type

Entry-class

Medium-class

High-end-class

Cinema Lenses Market, by Resolution

2K

4K

Others (6K and 8K)

Cinema Lenses Market, by User

Amateur Users

Professional Users

Cinema Lenses Market, by Focal Length

Wide-angle (14–35 mm)

Normal (35–70 mm)

Medium Telephoto (70–135 mm)

Telephoto (>135 mm)

Cinema Lenses Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



