COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market:

The global clinical laboratory services market is expected to grow from USD 127.76 billion 2017 to USD 185.03 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.43%.

“Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases globally is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of clinical laboratory services market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases globally, efforts to modernize laboratory services by governments initiatives, rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis of conditions in the gynecology, endocrinology, and oncology, growing public-private investments & research funding and grants to develop innovative laboratory testing procedures, growing elderly population base having cardiovascular and neurological diseases in developed countries, and adoption of the technologically advanced products such as microarrays, companion diagnostics, and biochips. However, some factors such as inadequate reimbursement and limited awareness in underdeveloped nations, and procedural shift from lab-based diagnosis to home-based or point-of-care testing procedures may hinder the market growth. The global clinical laboratory services market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as increasing penetration of clinical services in the emerging countries, growing adoption of digital pathology platforms, rising preference for comprehensive health checkups offered by clinical laboratories, and increasing opportunities in personalized medicine and clinical trial services. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to concerns related to data security and privacy, and lack of infrastructure and expert doctors in developing nations. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global clinical laboratory services market market.

On the basis of provider, the global clinical laboratory services market is studied across Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, and Nursing & Physician Office-Based Laboratories.

On the basis of speciality, the global clinical laboratory services market is studied across Clinical Chemistry Testing, Cytology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Genetic Testing, Hematology Testing, Immunology Testing, and Microbiology Testing.

On the basis of geography, the global clinical laboratory services market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“ACM Medical Laboratory, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global clinical laboratory services market”

The key players profiled in the global clinical laboratory services market are ACM Medical Laboratory, Inc., Adicon Clinical Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., Cerba HealthCare S.A.S., DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, LifeLabs Inc., Mayo Collaborative Services, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., SYNLAB International GmbH, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Spectra Laboratories Inc., and Unilabs SA.

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

