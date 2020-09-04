Comprehensive Study on Hair Styling Equipment Market 2020 with Top Leading Vendors

Hair styling equipment comprises hair dryer, hair iron, hot brush, normal hair brush, and other supporting hair accessories to make hair more attractive. Hair styling equipment is used to make the consumer’s hair stylish, to add texture, volume, curl, shine, or to hold to a particular style.

Key Drivers of the Global Hair Styling Equipment Market

Developing hair styling fashion trends is one of the foremost dynamics of the hair styling equipment market. Hair styling trends are gradually influencing companies to develop hair styling equipment for fluctuating hairstyles based on the demand from hair salon consumers and professionals. Moreover, fashion consciousness and personal grooming is also encouraging the sale of hair styling equipment. Manufacturers in the hair styling equipment market are launching and innovating easy to use products that do not damage hair of the consumer. This factor is expected to drive the demand for hair styling equipment during the forecast years.

Opportunities in the Global Hair Styling Equipment Market

Globally, the adoption of artificial intelligence technology is rising rapidly. Hair styling equipment manufacturers are using artificial intelligence to make their hair styling equipment more advanced and are targeting the younger generation to buy technologically advanced hair styling equipment.

However, a decline in salon visits can indirectly impact the sale of hair care appliances. The online distribution channel is set to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Purchasing via online channels is rising due to the need to maintain social distancing on account of COVID-19. Hair dryers may see positive growth via online sales in the coming year.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global hair styling equipment market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the hair styling equipment market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the hair styling equipment market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America hair styling equipment market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Globally, Asia Pacific held the dominant share in the hair styling equipment market in year 2019. Adoption and usage of hair styling equipment such as hair dryers, hair straighteners, and hair curler tools are high across the globe. The hair styling equipment market in Europe has reached the targeted growth phase owing to a strong product pipeline and well-established portfolio management approach. The market positions are strong in most of the geographies.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Presence of major players in the hair styling equipment market leads to competition among companies. Players are concentrating on product technology that would offer extra hair care and smoothness to separate their products from competitors.

For instance, in January 2020, AER announced the launch of the first professional-grade, smart, cordless hair dryer. Driven by a desire to advance technology in hair care tools, the AER Dryer introduced a proprietary first of its kind Lithium Silicon battery that allows for the power required for cordless capability and the performance equal or greater to the premiere hair dryers in the market.