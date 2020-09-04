Coronavirus’s Impact On Referral Marketing Software Market

Global Referral Marketing Software Market: Introduction

Referral marketing software is the internet-based, or Software as a Service (SaaS) approach to traditional referral marketing. Referral marketing works by tracking customer behavior online through the use of web browser cookies and similar technology. Online referral marketing can potentially increase brand awareness and revenue of a company.

Global Referral Marketing Software Market – Dynamics

Increased Scope for Customer Acquisition and Retention via Digital Platforms

The scope of digital media and digital platforms has increased across the globe. The need for customer acquisition and retention via digital platforms is increasing exponentially. Demand for a platform that can easily communicate, generate leads, advertise products, and enable customer acquisition has increased with the rising number of social media and smartphone users. This has resulted in increasing adoption of referral marketing software which could help the sales and marketing department to easily communicate with the customers as well as maintain the efficiency in communication.

Improves Operational Efficiency

Referral marketing software has reportedly increased the efficiency of companies with respect to spending on advertisements. Earlier, the cost of lead generation, communication, and campaigning was comparatively high, which restricted companies from investing more on advertising. But, the ROI has increased with referral marketing software. Adoption by SMEs and startups to advertise their products via advance digital technology has also increased, which is driving the growth of the referral marketing software market.

Lack of Professional Expertise with Regards to Digital Advertising Platforms

The number of professional experts in digital marketing management and with the skill set to manage referral marketing software is comparatively less. The level of HDI is low, majorly in Asia Pacific and South America compared to other regions. Therefore, the number of skilled and professional workers is low in these regions. Lack of awareness and low HDI is restricting the growth of the referral marketing software market.