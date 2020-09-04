Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market for 2020-2025.

The “Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Cloud Based Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

EMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

Fiix

MicroMain

FMX

UpKeep

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Software

Service

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others