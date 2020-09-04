COVID-19 Impact on Pet Grooming Products Market

Animal lovers and pet owners over the past few years have shown proclivity towards variety of tools and cosmetic formulations used for pet grooming. Focus on wellbeing and health of pets around the world has spurred consumer spending in the pet grooming products market. The pet care industry has seen expanding scope from the growing portfolio of bathing and coat care products for canines, most notably dogs and canines pet grooming, shampoos, and clippers. Shampoo and conditioners, shear and trimming tools, and comb and brush.

Growing number of pet adoptions and increasing trust in such grooming products are expanding the pet grooming products market.

The study offers a detailed assessment of the various growth dynamics in the pet grooming products market, technological advancements brought about by manufacturers, and imminent investment pockets in various regions. The study offers to offers an in-depth quantitative assessment of the opportunities in various key product segments. It further takes a closer look at the competitive landscape in the market.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Over the years, a number of pet food and supply franchise has been gathering steam. In particular, do grooming products have earned a special focus among pet lovers. The trend gathered more steam in recent months of the emerging COVID pandemic, as pet care has been gaining groundswell of interest. Also, the growing numbers of pet franchises that make to the Entrepreneur’s 2020 Franchise 500 list is testimony of the vast revenue potential in the pet grooming products market. Top regional markets are increasing spending on pet-related franchise. Numerous well-known brands have turned to organic in formulating shampoos and conditioners.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the pet grooming products market are World For Pets, 4-Legger, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., SynergyLabs, Earthbath, Spectrum Brands, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, and Groomer’s Choice.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Key Trends

Growing awareness about pet care across the world in general has pivoted the demand potential in the pet grooming products market. This is supported by the rising pet care spending in developed countries. The growing availability of such products in the online channels is another key trend boosting the market.

Pet lovers are demanding pet grooming product to prevent companion animals from various skin-related problems. Canines have seen an increased need for such products in recent years, especially dogs and cats. Growing demand for quality pet grooming products in offline channels in developed and also some developing nations is boosting the prospects in the pet grooming products market. Growing popularity of pet grooming shampoos has also stirred generation of lucrative prospects. The growing focus of brands on launching medicated shampoos has also boosted the growth of the pet grooming products market. Further, rising hygiene needs of dogs and cats has also turned pet lovers for such products.

The growing preference of organic formulations in pet grooming products is also bolstering the evolution of the pet grooming products market.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the key regional segments in the pet grooming products market could be North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North American countries have seen rapidly rising lucrative revenues. The growth of the regional market is bolstered by the strides being made by pet care industry, and hence a constant rise in spending on pet care products. Growing awareness about products and routines among pet lovers to keep their pet disease free and safe has also spurred revenues. Growing number of centers in the U.S. which provide pet grooming services and pet supplies has also cemented the revenue potential of the regional market.