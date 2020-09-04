Covid-19 Impact on Textured Butter Market Dynamic, Applications, Share, Qualitative Research, Forecasts to 2029

The burgeoning demand for new food products is constantly fueling innovation in the food industry, and this is inducing significant changes in the way industrial food ingredients are manufactured. Textured butter is emerging as an innovative type of butter, as its manufacturing involves more mechanical processes than chemical processes, contrary to the manufacturing of conventional butter types.

The latest study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the textured butter market offers a 360-degree viewpoint of the impacts of the changing trends in the food & beverage sector on the growth of this landscape. The study also analyzes in detail the developments in the textured butter market, and provides actionable insights for market players to make important business-related decisions.

Butter is one of the most important ingredients in most food products, and its temperature makes a significant impact on the quality of the end product. Textured butter is witnessing high demand as an apt alternative to winter butter, as it mitigates the texture differences in butter due to the change of seasons. In addition, the rise of the ‘health & wellness’ wave and growing awareness about textured butter as a rich source of vitamin A, D, and E are expected to boost its sales in the coming future.

Textured Butter Landscape Reached the ~ US$ 1 Billion Mark in 2018 after Rising from Years of Sluggishness

The textured butter landscape has gained momentum in the past five years, as the market for conventional butter has reached saturation, and the food industry has been voicing the need for new variants of butter that could foster innovation in food products.

After years of sluggish growth, the textured butter market reached ~ US$ 1 billion 2018, recording sales of ~ 173 kilo tons of textured butter, worldwide. The market is expected to continue its upward spiral with growing demand in the food & beverage industry, as food chains and manufacturers are moving towards innovative ingredients to feed the consumer need for new food products.

Changed consumer sentiments towards high-fat and premiumized food ingredients will continue to bolster the growth of the textured butter landscape. Textured butter is gaining popularity among millennial consumers as social media has had a paramount impact on their decision-making behavior while purchasing premiumized food products such as textured butter.

However, strict regulations imposed by regulatory bodies, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and stringent labeling requirements will add to the manufacturing cost and time taken by products to reach the market.

Rise of Premiumization and Preference for Quality in the Food Sector to Bolster Sales

Though consumers are still highly conscious about their health and dietary intake, the trend of low-fat or fat-free food consumption has faded in today’s world. High-fat food products are back in demand with the advent of new healthy-eating theories and beliefs, and consumers are on the constant lookout for high-quality food products with rich ingredients. The rise of this new trend that emphasizes the quality of food is one of the primary driving engines for the growth of the textured butter landscape.

Consumers are not only eating high-fat food products, but they are also willing to pay more for them, and this is bolstering the adoption of innovative food ingredients in the food & beverage industry. To capitalize on this trend, food manufacturers are more inclined towards using premiumized ingredients in lieu of using their low-cost variants in their food products. Increasing focus on the origin of raw materials and consumer willingness to pay for the best quality ingredients is expected to bolster the sales of textured butter.

Food & beverage manufacturers accounted for ~ 56% of the global sales of textured butter in 2018, and they will continue to remain the targeted end users in this landscape. Increasing applications of unsalted butter in bakery products will continue to trigger the demand for unsalted textured butter among food & beverage manufacturers, directing an emerging trend in the textured butter market.

Players in the food & beverage industry will remain the target customers in the textured butter market; however, an upsurge in demand in the food service industry will give rise to new trends in the textured butter market, in the coming years. With a mounting number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes spurning up in the food service industry, manufacturers of textured butter are expected to enter new areas to tap into its sales potential this segment.

Strategic Partnerships with Artisanal Bakeries to Prove Lucrative in Europe

The textured butter landscape is witnessing healthy growth in the European Union (EU), with leading European countries accounting for ~ 38% share of global sales. Increasing growth of the bakery industry in Europe is creating immense sales potential for textured butter in the region, and market players are establishing a strong network of distributors to capitalize on this trend.

With the increasing demand for textured butter in Europe’s food & beverage and bakery industries, the next step of growth for local players will be to join forces with local artisanal bakeries in the region. The bakery and café culture is booming in Europe, and adopting strategies to ride on its coattails can prove to be a brilliant strategy to win in Europe’s textured butter market in the coming years.

In addition, the health-conscious consumer base is expanding rapidly across the world, especially in European countries, and this will trigger market players to adopt strategies to improve the nutritional value as well as taste of textured butter to target this group of consumers. Manufacturers are likely to adopt creative promotional strategies and launch nuance marketing campaigns to emphasize the need for innovative food ingredients, such as textured butter, and attract the right end users to boost sales.

