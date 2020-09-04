Crude Transportation Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2019 – 2029

“

In 2018, the market size of Crude Transportation Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Crude Transportation market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Crude Transportation market.

This study presents the Crude Transportation Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Crude Transportation history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Crude Transportation market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

Some of the key players of the Crude Transportation market are DHL, DB Schenker, FedEX, UPS, AP Moller-Maersk, DSV, Kuehne+ Nagel, Yusen logistics, NGL Energy Partners LP, Genesis Energy, LP, Holly Energy Partners, Magellan Midstream Partners Pipeline, Blueknight Energy Partners, and Plainsman Mfg. Inc.

Crude Transportation Market: Regional Overview

The Crude Transportation market in Europe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the presence of a large number of logistics companies in the region. Russia as a source of crude oil is positively influencing the crude transportation market in Europe. The increasing adoption of the latest technologies and advanced systems pertaining to safety of crude transportation is already providing significant growth opportunities to the ISO tank transportation market in this region. Moreover, this region has a significant growth for the regional players due presence of crude oil source in Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to have a high CAGR for crude transportation market. According to international Tank Container Organization a significant growth in the use of tank container in China, for purpose of domestic transport of bulk liquid is seen in previous decade. As a the largest source of crude, Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness a significant market value share of the crude transportation market.

The report on crude transportation market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Crude Transportation market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the Crude Transportation market includes

North America Crude Transportation Market

U.S.

Canada

Latin America Crude Transportation Market

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Crude Transportation Market

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Crude Transportation Market

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC

Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)

India

ASEAN

Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Crude Transportation Market

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Crude Transportation Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Crude Transportation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Crude Transportation , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Crude Transportation in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Crude Transportation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Crude Transportation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Crude Transportation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Crude Transportation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

