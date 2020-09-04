According to the IMARC Group, the global diabetic retinopathy market to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.

Diabetic retinopathy refers to an ophthalmic disorder wherein high blood sugar levels lead to deterioration of blood vessels in the retina. The patient might experience symptoms such as floating spots or dark strings, blurred, fluctuating or impaired color vision, and dark and empty areas. It is generally developed by individuals who have been suffering from diabetes for a long period or who struggle to control their blood sugar levels. Diabetic retinopathy happens in two stages; early or nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR), which is followed by advanced or proliferative diabetic retinopathy. If left untreated, this condition can lead to more serious vision issues including vitreous hemorrhage, retinal detachment, glaucoma and blindness. The common diagnoses include a comprehensive dilated eye exam, fluorescein angiography, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) exam.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Trends

According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 460 million adults between the ages of 20-79 years were living with diabetes in 2019. As diabetes is a long-term condition and a fifth of the patients (around 136 million patients) are above the age of 65 years, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy is higher among older adults. Consequently, there has been a rise in the demand for effective and non- or minimally- invasive treatments. Moreover, advancements in the treatment procedures are further providing a thrust to the market growth. For instance, the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor therapy has emerged as a promising diabetic retinopathy treatment. Growing awareness among patients, improving access to treatment and favorable reimbursement policies are some of the other factors driving the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

