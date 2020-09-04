Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions

The global diabetic ulcer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2026. Recent advancements in treatment options associated with the disease will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. According to a published report, titled “Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Ulcer Type (Foot Ulcer (Neuropathic Ulcer, Ischemic Ulcer, and Neuro-ischemic Ulcer), Mouth Ulcer, and Others), By Treatment Type (Wound-care Dressings, Wound-care Devices, Active Therapies, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, till 2026,” the market was worth USD 7.72 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Key Players Operating in The Diabetic Ulcer Treatment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Coloplast Corp

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

3M

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Cardinal Health.

Tissue Regenix

Braun Melsungen AG

SEGMENTATION

By Ulcer Type

Foot Ulcer

 Neuropathic Ulcer

 Ischemic Ulcers

 Neuro-Ischemic Ulcer

Mouth Ulcer

Others

By Treatment Type

Wound-care Dressings

 Antimicrobial Dressing

 Foam Dressings,

 Film Dressings

 Alginate Dressings

 Hydrogel Dressings

 Other Dressings

Wound Care Devices

 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

 Ultrasound Therapy

 Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

 Others

Active Therapies

 Skin Grafts & Substitutes

 Growth Factors

 Others

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

