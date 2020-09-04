Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera:

A digital single-lens reflex camera (also called a digital SLR or DSLR) is a digital camera combining the optics and the mechanisms of a single-lens reflex camera with a digital imaging sensor, as opposed to photographic film. The reflex design scheme is the primary difference between a DSLR and other digital cameras. In the reflex design, light travels through the lens, then to a mirror that alternates to send the image to either the viewfinder or the image sensor. The alternative would be to have a viewfinder with its own lens, hence the term "single lens" for this design. By using only one lens, the viewfinder of a DSLR presents an image that will not perceptibly differ from what is captured by the camera's sensor. Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera Market Manufactures:

Canon

Nikon

Olympus

Pentax

Sony

Mamiya

Sigma

Leica

Hasselblad Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera Market Types:

Entry-class

Medium-class

High-end-class Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera Market Applications:

Amateur Users

Amateur Users

Professional Users

The market of Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera has experienced a falling demand over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.

At present, there are eleven companies make up to 99.73 % production market share of the Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. The top five manufacturers are Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax and Olympus respectively with global production market share as 55.66%, 22.39%, 9.36%, 5.58%, and 4.06% in 2015.