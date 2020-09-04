DIGITAL VAULT MARKET ONGOING TRENDS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS | KEY PLAYERS LIKE DSWISS AG, ECLYPSES, ENC SECURITY, FISERV, INSOFT-INFOTEL SOFTWARE, MICROSOFT, MULTICERT, MICRO FOCUS, ORACLE AND SYMANTEC

Digital vault helps in protecting the data of companies. With an increase in the number of data generation and urge to secure these data generated from connected devices, the requirement of digital vault among the users is high which act as one of a driving factor responsible for the growth of digital vault market.

Global Digital Vault Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. DSwiss AG

2. Eclypses

3. ENC Security

4. Fiserv, Inc.

5. Insoft-Infotel Software GmbH

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Multicert

8. Micro Focus

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Symantec Corporation

Due to low awareness among end users related to measures and solutions developed for data security, act as a restraining factor for the digital vault market. Nevertheless, an increase in the need of cloud based security solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of digital vault market in the forthcoming period.

