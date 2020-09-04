disposable medical gloves market 2020 Comprehensive Analysis On Revenues

The global disposable medical gloves market size value is projected to touch USD 10.9 billion by 2026, registering a modest CAGR of 9.1%. One of the major drivers for this growth is the heightened risk of chronic diseases across the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Institute of Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME), chronic (non-communicable) diseases caused 80% of the disabilities in 2017. The WHO further predicts that chronic diseases will be responsible for 60% of the global burden of disease by 2020. Most of these diseases, such as COPD and diabetes, are a result of faulty lifestyle habits, namely, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, and smoking. The global disposable medical gloves market stands to gain from these developments in the coming decade.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

By Application

Surgical

Examination

By Material

Latex

Synthetic

o Nitrile

o Neoprene

o Polyisoprene

By Category

Powdered

Powder-free

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic/Pathology Labs

Dental Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

