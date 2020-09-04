Drug Discovery Informatics Market | Global Market Growth Analysis, Development Status, Research Report, Regional Overview, Trends Forecast by 2026

The global “drug discovery informatics” market will derive growth from the increasing investment in the research and development of newer products. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (In-house, Outsourced), By Modality (Cloud-based Systems, In-campus Platform), By Application (Data Sequencing, Molecular Docking, Identification and Validation Informatics, Target Data Analysis, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will rise considerably driven by the increasing emphasis on betterment of existing informatics systems.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth

Based on regional demographics, the global drug discovery informatics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, North America has emerged as the region that has dominated the global market in recent years. The increased investment in the research and development of newer products by major biotechnology companies have opened up a huge potential for market growth. Besides North America, the drug discovery market in Europe is projected to witness a considerable CAGR in the coming years.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

PerkinElmer Inc.

Charles River

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Accenture,

Amazon Web Services, Schrödinger LLC.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Accenture

CORE INFORMATICS

Informatics Matters Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Increasing R&D Investment Have Yielded Newer Products

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing investment in product R&D have made the highest impact on the market. The increasing investments in the research and development of newer products yielded several product launches in recent years. Recent technological advancements in the product, coupled with the incorporation of automated concepts will offer huge growth potential for the companies operating in the global drug discovery informatics.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

In-house

Outsourced

By Modality

Cloud-based Systems

In-campus Platform

By Application

Data Sequencing

Molecular Docking

Identification and Validation Informatics

Target Data Analysis

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

