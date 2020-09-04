Electric Axle Drive Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026- Dana, ZF Friedrichshafen, GKN

The report named, Global Electric Axle Drive Market has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered a reliable and precise analysis of the global Electric Axle Drive market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers a pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Electric Axle Drive market.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Electric Axle Drive market growth in the years to come. Besides, the authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Electric Axle Drive market.

The report also helps in understanding the global Electric Axle Drive market through key segments including application, product type, and end-user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.

The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Electric Axle Drive market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Electric Axle Drive market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Electric Axle Drive market are also profiled in the report.

Market Segments:

Key Players:

Dana, ZF Friedrichshafen, GKN, American Axle & Manufacturing, Bosch, UQM Technologies, …

Product Type Segments:

Live, Dead, Tandem

Application Segments:

, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Regional Growth

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Electric Axle Drive markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What the Report has to Offer?

• Market Size Estimates: The report offers accurate and reliable estimation of the market size in terms of value and volume. Aspects such as production, distribution and supply chain, and revenue for the global Electric Axle Drive market are also highlighted in the report

• Analysis on Market Trends: In this part, upcoming market trends and development have been scrutinized

• Growth Opportunities: The report here provides clients with the detailed information on the lucrative opportunities in the global Electric Axle Drive market

• Regional Analysis: In this section, the clients will find comprehensive analysis of the potential regions and countries in the global Electric Axle Drive market

• Analysis on the Key Market Segments: The report focuses on the segments: end user, application, and product type and the key factors fuelling their growth

• Vendor Landscape: Competitive landscape provided in the report will help the companies to become better equipped to be able to make effective business decisions

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Axle Drive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Electric Axle Drive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Live

1.4.3 Dead

1.4.4 Tandem

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Electric Axle Drive Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Electric Axle Drive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Electric Axle Drive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Axle Drive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Axle Drive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Axle Drive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Axle Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Axle Drive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Axle Drive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Axle Drive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Electric Axle Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Electric Axle Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Electric Axle Drive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Electric Axle Drive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electric Axle Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Electric Axle Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electric Axle Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Electric Axle Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Electric Axle Drive Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Electric Axle Drive Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Electric Axle Drive Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Electric Axle Drive Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Electric Axle Drive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Electric Axle Drive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Electric Axle Drive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Electric Axle Drive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Electric Axle Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Electric Axle Drive Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Electric Axle Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Electric Axle Drive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Electric Axle Drive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Electric Axle Drive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Electric Axle Drive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Electric Axle Drive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Electric Axle Drive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Electric Axle Drive Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Electric Axle Drive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Electric Axle Drive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Electric Axle Drive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Electric Axle Drive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Axle Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Electric Axle Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Axle Drive Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Electric Axle Drive Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Axle Drive Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Axle Drive Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dana

12.1.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Dana Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.1.5 Dana Recent Development

12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

12.3 GKN

12.3.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.3.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GKN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GKN Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.3.5 GKN Recent Development

12.4 American Axle & Manufacturing

12.4.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.4.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 American Axle & Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 American Axle & Manufacturing Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.4.5 American Axle & Manufacturing Recent Development

12.5 Bosch

12.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Bosch Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.6 UQM Technologies

12.6.1 UQM Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 UQM Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 UQM Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 UQM Technologies Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.6.5 UQM Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Dana

12.11.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Dana Electric Axle Drive Products Offered

12.11.5 Dana Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Axle Drive Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Axle Drive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

