Endoscopic Imaging Market : Business Overview and Global Development Trends

Endoscopy is a procedure used to examine the internal organs of the human body such as, digestive tract, esophagus, stomach, and duodenum. Endoscope is helpful to detect conditions such as ulcers, abdominal pain, and gastrointestinal conditions. Endoscopy has revolutionized the disease-diagnosis process & thus is useful to perform surgeries. It has reduced post-surgery complications. Generally, upper endoscopy is performed to detect possible problems with the stomach, esophagus, duodenum, as well as to evaluate disease symptoms such as nausea, upper abdominal pain or intestinal bleeding, anemia, difficulty in swallowing, and vomiting. Upper endoscopy provides more accurate results than an X-ray for detecting smaller abnormalities or inflammation such as tumors or ulcers. Endoscopic instruments are key for the success of the procedure and work directly toward the betterment of the patient. Minimal scarring, less chance of infection, and shorter hospital stays are benefits of endoscopic procedures. Six to eight hours of fasting prior to the procedure is required of upper endoscopy or ERCP. Stools must be cleared for colon examination. A sedative is provided for most examinations carried out with an endoscope. Endoscopy has several names depending on which portion of the body is being examined. Primary arthroscopy is used to examine or study the joints, bronchoscopy for lungs, colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy for large intestine, cystoscopy and ureteroscopy for urinary system, laparoscopy for abdomen or pelvis, and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy for esophagus and stomach.

Market drivers for the global endoscopic imaging market are increasing prevalence of cancer, gastrointestinal & chronic diseases, and obesity. Changes in lifestyle is playing a major role in driving the global endoscopic imaging market. Increasing awareness about invasive surgeries, for instance, ACL reconstruction, is a key driver for the global endoscopic imaging market. High pricing and lack of skilled surgeons and technicians are restraints for the global endoscopic imaging market.

The global endoscopic imaging market can be segmented into products and applications. In terms of products, the market can be segmented into endoscopes, visualization equipment, and other endoscopy equipment. The endoscopes segment can be further sub-segmented into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, and robot-assisted endoscopes. The visualization equipment segment includes endoscopy cameras, video processors & converters, transmitters & receivers, endoscopic light sources, carts, displays & monitors, video recorders and other visualization devices.

In terms of applications, the global endoscopic imaging market can be segmented into arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, colonoscopy, colposcopy, cystoscopy, gastroscopy, esophagoscopy, laparoscopy, laryngoscopy, neuroendoscopy, proctoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, thoracoscopy, ERCP, and others. The gastroscopy segment account the largest share of the market in 2016.

In terms of end-user, the global endoscopic imaging market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, academic research laboratories, and diagnostic laboratories. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a prominent share of the global endoscopic imaging market.

In terms of geography, the global endoscopic imaging market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a key region for the global endoscopic imaging market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. was major contributor to the endoscopic imaging market, in terms of revenue, in North America. The endoscopic imaging market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to the increase in number of least invasive surgeries. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the most attractive market in the near future, especially in emerging economies such as such as India, China, and Japan, due to its better healthcare infrastructure, economic growth, and improving insurance payer, expending and developing private healthcare sector with increasing awareness amongst people due to educational progress.

Key players operating in the global endoscopic imaging market include Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Covidien Plc, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical Incorporated, Arthrex Inc, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, and B.Braun Melsungen Ag.

