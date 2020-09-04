The “Epoxy Adhesives Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Epoxy Adhesives industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Epoxy Adhesives market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Epoxy Adhesives market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Epoxy Adhesives market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Epoxy Adhesives market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Epoxy Adhesives market report provides an in-depth insight into Epoxy Adhesives industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Epoxy Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive industry, epoxy adhesives are often used together with another joining technique. The epoxy adhesive, together with point welding of car bodies, ensures a desirable distribution of the weight, thus maintaining a high resistance to ageing and corrosion.

– For current automotive metal bonding applications, more than 95% of the applied adhesives are based on epoxy adhesives. This is due to the combination of various advantageous characteristics, such as oil absorption capacity, durability, and outstanding mechanical characteristics, across a wide temperature range.

– A big advantage of epoxy adhesives is that there are a wide variety of commercially available resins, hardeners, and fillers. Thus, the performance characteristics of epoxy adhesives can be tailored to the specific requirements of almost any automotive application.

Overall, the global automotive industry is in better shape than it was five years ago, especially in the United States, where profits and sales have recovered, following the recent economic crisis, and in China, where growth remains strong.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing automobile production activities, the usage of epoxy adhesives is increasing in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment as a means to sustain the economic growth. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. It is growing rapidly, with the increasing automobile production (increasing at a YoY of 3.19%, over 2016). The Indian government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI in the automotive industry, allowing 100% FDI under the automatic route. The government also has plans to introduce a new Green Urban Transport Scheme, with central assistance of about USD 3,600 million, in order to boost the growth of urban transport along the low-carbon path, with an aim to reduce air pollution substantially. Such factors are boosting the demand for the market studied in the region.

Epoxy Adhesives Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Epoxy Adhesives market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Epoxy Adhesives status worldwide?

What are the Epoxy Adhesives market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Epoxy Adhesives?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Epoxy Adhesives Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized and Lightweight Electronics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOCs

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.5 Construction

5.1.6 Energy and Power

5.1.7 Other End Users

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 One-component

5.2.2 Two-component

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Co.

6.4.2 AdCo UK Limited

6.4.3 Adhesive Technologies Corp.

6.4.4 Alfa International Corporation

6.4.5 American Chemical Inc.

6.4.6 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.7 Ashland Inc.

6.4.8 Benson Polymers Ltd

6.4.9 Collano Adhesives AG

6.4.10 DELO Industrial Adhesives

6.4.11 Dow Chemical Co.

6.4.12 Dymax

6.4.13 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.14 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.15 Henkel Limited

6.4.16 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.17 Super Glue Corp.

6.4.18 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.19 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.20 Jowat AG

6.4.21 LORD Corp.

6.4.22 Mapei Spa

6.4.23 Master Bond

6.4.24 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd

6.4.25 Pidilite Industries Ltd

6.4.26 RPM International

6.4.27 Sika AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications and Rising Awareness of Structural Adhesives

