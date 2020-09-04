The “Europe Bariatric Surgery Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Bariatric Surgery industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Bariatric Surgery market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Bariatric Surgery market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Bariatric Surgery market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Bariatric Surgery market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Bariatric Surgery market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Bariatric Surgery industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market

The implantable devices segment of the European bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the European region.

As per the report of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.

The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries

The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.

Reasons to Buy Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Report:

Analysis of Europe Bariatric Surgery market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe Bariatric Surgery industry

Europe Bariatric Surgery market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe Bariatric Surgery market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Bariatric Surgery market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Bariatric Surgery status worldwide?

What are the Europe Bariatric Surgery market challenges to market growth?

What are the Europe Bariatric Surgery market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Bariatric Surgery?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Bariatric Surgery Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Obese Population

4.2.2 Prevalence of Diabetes and Heart Diseases

4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity

4.2.4 Insurance Coverage of the Surgeries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness in the Region

4.3.2 High Cost of Surgery

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Assisting Devices

5.1.1.1 Suturing Device

5.1.1.2 Closure Device

5.1.1.3 Stapling Device

5.1.1.4 Trocars

5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers

5.1.1.6 Other Devices

5.1.2 Implantable Devices

5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands

5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons

5.1.2.4 Gastric Emptyingns

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 Germany

5.2.1.2 UK

5.2.1.3 France

5.2.1.4 Italy

5.2.1.5 Spain

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan Inc.

6.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

6.1.3 Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

6.1.4 Covidien Plc

6.1.5 EnteroMedics Inc.

6.1.6 Ethicon Inc.

6.1.7 ReShape Medical Inc.

6.1.8 TransEnterix Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

