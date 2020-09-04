The “Europe Clinical Trials Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Clinical Trials industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Clinical Trials market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Clinical Trials market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
Europe Clinical Trials market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
Europe Clinical Trials market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Clinical Trials market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Clinical Trials industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
Clinical trials are the experiments conducted in clinical research, and they follow a regulated protocol. They are performed particularly to obtain data on safety and efficacy of a newly developed drug. Clinical trial data is mandatory for further approval of the drug, for it to enter the market.
Key Market Trends:
Phase III is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the by Phase Segmentation
Phase III is one of the most critical phases assessing the effectiveness of the new intervention, as well as its value in clinical practice. Most of Phase III clinical trials can be marketed FDA norms, through approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) containing all manufacturing, pre-clinical, and clinical data. The number of patients is huge and varied between 300-3000, and in several cases much higher. And as per the clinicaltrials.gov, there were around 5800 active studies ongoing in 2018; the United States and some European countries had the most number of clinical trials, followed by China and Canada. The Middle East, Australia, and Japan are the regions with a significant number of clinical trials being conducted.
Detailed TOC of Europe Clinical Trials Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High R&D Spending of the Pharmaceutical Industry
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diseases
4.2.3 Focus on Rare Diseases and Multiple Orphan Drugs in Pipeline
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in Developing Countries
4.3.2 Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Phase
5.1.1 Phase I
5.1.2 Phase II
5.1.3 Phase III
5.1.4 Phase IV
5.2 By Design
5.2.1 Treatment Studies
5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
5.2.2 Observational Studies
5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
5.2.2.2 Case Control Study
5.2.2.3 Cross Sectional Study
5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Clinipace Worldwide
6.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.3 ICON PLC
6.1.4 Novo Nordisk
6.1.5 Parexel
6.1.6 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.7 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
6.1.8 IQVIA
6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.10 Sanofi
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
