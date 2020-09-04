The “Europe Inflight Catering Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Inflight Catering industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Inflight Catering market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Inflight Catering market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Inflight Catering market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Inflight Catering market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Inflight Catering market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Inflight Catering industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Inflight food is the food served to passengers on board by the commercial airliner. They are prepared by specialist airline catering providers and are normally served during the cruise to the passengers. The beverage segment mentioned in the report comprises coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk, cold-drink, and alcohol. The other food types segment largely encompasses varieties of cheese with fruit, ice cream, condiments, and other add-on supplements (such as jams, sauces, salt, pepper, margarine, sugar, etc.), which are supplied in small sachets. Furthermore, in segmentation by class, the premium economy class has been covered under the aircraft seating class segment.

Key Market Trends:

Meals segment dominates the Europe Inflight Catering Market

The food available on a flight is usually free of charge on full-service European airlines and on almost all long-distance flights. Meals are expected to be the dominant food type in the European inflight catering market during the forecast period. However, their share is not far from the bakery and confectionery segment, whose share in the European inflight catering market is particularly more than that of the other regions, as the passengers from the region prefer bread and other baked items in most of their dining. The inflight dinners for most of the European airlines include meat (most commonly chicken or beef), a salad or vegetable, a small roll, bread, cheese, and a dessert. During morning flights, cooked breakfast or a lighter, continental-style meal is provided. On certain long-haul flights (and short/medium haul flights within Europe), breakfast usually includes confectionaries like pancakes, along with eggs and other traditional breakfast foods, such as sausages, fruits, and grilled tomatoes.

The United Kingdom having the highest market share

The United Kingdom stands first in the number of passengers traveling by air in the European Union. The global passenger traffic in the United Kingdom was 151.87 million in 2017. This is 49.60% growth when compared to 101.51 million passengers handled by the airports of the United Kingdom in 2010. The presence of major airlines, like British Airways and EasyJet which are currently increasing their global connectivity with the introduction of new destinations, is expected to bring new menus on board the aircraft. British Airways is expected to introduce 13 new routes in 2019, in which 12 are from London and one is from Germany. Such new routes will encourage airlines to introduce destination specific meals.

