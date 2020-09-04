This Polycarbonate Sheets Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. This market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. Competitive analysis is the major feature of any market research report, and hence Polycarbonate Sheets Market report covers many points including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyse core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the Chemical and Materials industry. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition.

Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Polycarbonate sheet are made up of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their structure. Polycarbonate is as clear as glass and exhibit flame resistance properties. It is lighter in weight and has various applications in building blocks, partition, and interior. Building and construction, automotive, aerospace and defence, packaging, agriculture, electrical & electronics and other industries are the end user of polycarbonate sheet.

Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market Segmentation:

Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market, By Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated)

By End-User (Building & Construction, Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

Major Players: Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are SABIC, Covestro AG, Evonik industries ag, Arla plast ab, dott.gallina s.r.l., Koscon Industrial S.A, Brett Martin Ltd, Işık Plastik, AGC, plazit polygala, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC, Trinseo., DS Smith, Palram Industries Ltd., LG Chem, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, UG-OIL-PLAST LTD., Spartech LLC, SUZHOU OMAY OPTICAL MATERIALS CO.,LTD., 3A Composites GmbH among others.

In automotive, polycarbonate is used to design various parts of the vehicle. Polycarbonates have high strength and toughness, which makes it appropriate for automotive sector. It is light in weight and can be moulded easily in various eye catching designs. It also reduces the vehicle efficiency by reducing weight and increases performance. According to an article published in, The International on Clean Transportation, in 2016, t Europe hybrid-electric vehicles market share is grew by 1.8% of all new cars. In Spain, the hybrid car market share increased by 2.7% in 2016 from 1.8% in 2015. This data represents increase in automotive sector will elevate the demand of polycarbonate for manufacturing various parts of the vehicle like headlamp bezels, headlamp lenses, light housings and others. It also increases the efficiency of the vehicle because of its light weight properties.

Key Points: Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Covestro AG is going to dominate the Polycarbonate sheet market following with market share of followed by SABIC, Evonik Industries AG and AGC.

The solid segment is dominating the Europe polycarbonate sheet market.

Corrugated segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

