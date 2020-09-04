The “Europe Wall Coverings Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Wall Coverings industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Wall Coverings market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Wall Coverings market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Wall Coverings market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Wall Coverings market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Wall Coverings market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Wall Coverings industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Wall coverings protect the wall surface from accidental marks or scratches, besides imparting an air of quality and grandeur to uncovered walls. Wall coverings further help in neutralizing interior and customizing it with the help of various colours and patterns. These coverings are also cost-effective.

Key Market Trends:

Non-commercial is expected to register a Significant Growth

The non-commercial applications include the residential usage of wallcoverings. Decreasing average household size, owing to the increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real-estate, influencing the demand for wall coverings in the market. Consumer trends relating to wallcoverings in Europe are constantly shifting. Wallpaper remained the preferred choice of covering in the last decade, while panels are finding increasing demand in the residential segment.

Increased consumer awareness is resulting in consumers demanding specific wall coverings to suit their preference. This is creating a demand for high-end and customized wallcovering solutions in the residential sector in Europe.

Besides, increasing demand for premium real-estate is one of the important trends, impacting the market. Real-estate companies are focusing on value addition, by providing sophisticated designs and luxury interiors to lure consumers. The demand in residential wallcoverings is mainly driven due to the growth in household customization, as nuclear families are growing in the region. Moreover, owing to the increase in residential construction, coupled with the growth of the spending power of people in the region, the market has been handed a boost.

Additionally, a decrease in average household size, owing to an increasing number of individuals living alone, is driving the demand for real estate, influencing the demand for wallcoverings in the market. Moreover, advancement in wallcovers has led to the introduction of eco-friendly interior products for residences. With the 3D wall panels and 3D wall tiles becoming prominent in the market, in recent years.

The United Kingdom is expected to Hold Major Share

There were 27.2 million households in the United Kingdom, in 2017. The number of households increased by 6%, since 2007, similar to the growth in the UK population, during this period. Being the sixth-largest construction sector in the world, the UK construction industry is a major contributor to the domestic economy. It is a highly prioritized industry, with a pledge from the government to build 1,000,000 homes by 2020, and another 500,000 in the subsequent two years.

Furthermore, despite market volatility, the outlook is positive, considering the reports from the government of United Kingdom, the residential building and commercial building revenues are expected to grow by 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively, by 2023. This is pushing contractors to offer additional value in the form of premium interiors, creating demand for high-end wallcoverings.

The demand for real estate is also increasing, with an estimated demand of 300,000 new houses every year. This is further expected to impact the market, with higher demand for wallcoverings. Within the residential sector, prefabricated housing was dominated by timber frame systems, using storey height timber wall panels, when compared to the inner leaf, timber panels.

Europe Wall Coverings Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Wall Coverings market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Wall Coverings status worldwide?

What are the Europe Wall Coverings market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Wall Coverings?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Wall Coverings Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Higher Demand For Home Furnishing Among The European Countries

4.3.2 Availability Of Styled Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Inventory Costs And Premium Pricing

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Wallpaper

5.1.2 Wall Panel

5.1.3 Decorative Tile

5.1.4 Metal Panel

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Non-commercial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Russia

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 The Netherlands

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.1.8 Belgium

5.3.1.9 Portugal

5.3.1.10 Russia

5.3.1.11 Poland

5.3.1.12 Italy

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nippon Paint Group

6.1.2 Grandeco Wallfashion Group

6.1.3 Walker Greenbank PLC

6.1.4 A.S. Création Tapten AG

6.1.5 AkzoNobel NV

6.1.6 Brewster Home Fashions LLC

6.1.7 Adfors (Saint Gobain)

6.1.8 Ahlstrom-munksjö Oyj

6.1.9 Grespania Cerámica

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

