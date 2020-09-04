The “Europe Welding Equipment Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Welding Equipment industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Welding Equipment market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Welding Equipment market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245081

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Welding Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Welding Equipment market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Welding Equipment market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Welding Equipment industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the European welding equipment market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, production statistics, and geographical coverage are covered in the report.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245081

Key Market Trends:

Insights on Steel Consumption Trends in Europe

European steel industry is getting back onto a more stable footing, with employment and production levels stable or rising. Imports stalled slightly in 2017 after years of relentless growth, and the expansion of steel-using sectors continued. The overall market situation of the steel sector is relatively positive. Apparent consumption increased by 1.3% in 2017, to 159 million metric ton. Indexed steel use was up by 4.8% in construction, by 3.7% in automotive, by 6% in mechanical engineering, and by just over 7% in tubes. According to industry sources, majority of the steel consumption in Europe happens through welding process, which represents an increased trend for the welding activity in the region. Additionally, this is a good opportunity for the equipment manufacturers to tap the growing market.

Furthermore, higher steel consumption is anticipated to provide more job opportunities for welders in the region. Europe is focusing heavily on implementing training modules to provide skilled workers for the welding industry. Weld 4.0 will have a profound impact on the skills and competences required of welding professionals, as well as learning methodologies, bringing them into the Digital Age. As most companies in Europe continue powering ahead to get into the Digital Age of Industry 4.0, they need to ensure that their professionals’ qualifications are updated with digital welding skills and competences to keep up with these changes.

Spotlight on the Russian Welding Industry

Growth in the Russian oil and gas industry has allowed the welded pipes market to expand in the country. This growth, coupled with the government’s plans to develop new plants in the future, has created a positive wave in the welding equipment market in Russia. In Russia, the oil and gas industry is the major contributor to the economy, and it accounts for 16% of GDP, 52% of government budget revenues, and 70% of total exports. The Russian oil and gas industry witnessed heavy investments from major companies, like Gazprom, Tatneft, Lukoil, and Rosneft. In the recent years, the value of RUB declined in the global market, resulting in low costs for entry and equipment. Russia imports several types of welding equipment from other European countries, China, and the United States, as its domestic production is low. In Russia, the import share of welding equipment is increasing significantly. In Russia, almost all the machinery and raw materials required for the production of welding equipment have to be imported. Thus, it is essential for companies to invest in R&D of the market studied, along with implementation of state-initiated programs for the enhancing the production capacities of welding equipment.

Reasons to Buy Europe Welding Equipment Market Report:

Analysis of Europe Welding Equipment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe Welding Equipment industry

Europe Welding Equipment market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe Welding Equipment market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245081

Europe Welding Equipment Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Welding Equipment market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Welding Equipment status worldwide?

What are the Europe Welding Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the Europe Welding Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Welding Equipment?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends – Robotics and Automation

3.3 Insights on the Steel Industry

3.4 Role of E-Commerce – Analyst View

3.5 Brief on the Global Industrial Laser Market and Opportunity for Laser Welding

3.6 Spotlight on Disruptive Welding Techniques*

4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Welding Equipment

5.1.2 Welding Consumables

5.2 By Process

5.2.1 Arc Welding

5.2.2 Gas Welding

5.2.3 Soldering and Brazing

5.2.4 Other Processes (Resistance Welding, Forge Welding, etc.)

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Construction and Infrastructure

5.3.2 Oil and Gas

5.3.3 Energy and Power

5.3.4 Automotive and Shipbuilding

5.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.6 Heavy Engineering

5.3.7 Railways

5.3.8 Other End Users

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Italy

5.4.5 Russia

5.4.6 Finland

5.4.7 Netherlands

5.4.8 Belgium

5.4.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Concentration Overview

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (Air Liquide)

7.2 Kemppi Oy

7.3 Elektriska Svetsnings-Aktiebolaget (ESAB)

7.4 Amada Co. Ltd

7.5 Colfax Corporation

7.6 Fronius International GmbH

7.7 EWM AG

7.8 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

7.9 Hobart Welders

7.10 Denyo Co. Ltd

7.11 W. W. Grainger Inc

7.12 Obara Corporation

7.13 Polysoude SAS

7.14 CEBORA S.p.A

7.15 TRUMPF Group

7.16 voestalpine Group*

8 APPENDIX

8.1 Insights on Capital Flows

8.2 Economic Statistics of Key Countries � Manufacturing Sector Contribution to Economy

8.3 External Trade Statistics of the Welding Market � Export and Import, by Product-key Countries*

9 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Social Media Marketing Software Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Tool Wire Cutters Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Color Pigments Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Crawler Excavators Market Analysis by Revenue 2020 to 2023 – Growth Rate of Key Players, Industry Share, Top Manufacturers, New Technologies and Forecast Analysis with COVID-19 Impact

Ultraviolet Curing Coating Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Infusion Syringe Pump Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Bidet Toilet Seats Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Growth Rate Analysis by Leading Players with COVID-19 Impact, Top Countries, Upcoming Trends, and Business Revenue by 2026