The "Explosion-proof Equipment Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Explosion-proof Equipment industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Explosion-proof Equipment market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Explosion-proof equipment refers to products that limit any source of explosion within its housings. This equipment relies on various principles of protection, such as explosion prevention, explosion proof, and explosion segregation.

Scope of the Report:

Explosion-proof equipment refers to products that limit any source of explosion within its housings. This equipment relies on various principles of protection, such as explosion prevention, explosion proof, and explosion segregation.

While explosion-proof equipment utilizes a robust, protective housing, in order to contain any explosion within itself, explosion segregation equipment isolates the source of explosion inside a protective medium.

The key products available in the explosion-proof equipment market, and considered under the , include lighting fixtures, switches and plugs, sensors, security cameras, signals and alarms, junction boxes, and cable glands.

Key Market Trends:

Mining Industry to Hold Significant Share

A majority of the explosions in underground mines and processing facilities are caused by the accumulation of flammable and toxic gases and combustible dust.

While countries have made much effort in preventing explosion disasters, mining remains the most hazardous occupation, as the number of people exposed to risk in a mining environment is the maximum, and it also produces multiple fatalities.

Stringent government regulations across the mining industries in various countries, such as the Mines Regulations, 2014 by the United Kingdom, state specific health and safety legislation for workers, as well as regarding electrical safety in mines.

United Kingdom to Witness Significant Growth

Regulations and codes present in the region are majorly posed by ATEX directives. The major regulations operating in the region are the Institute of Petroleum Model Code of Practice (Area Classification Code for Petroleum Installations, 2002) and the Institution of Gas Engineers Safety Recommendations SR25 (2001).

In 2017, there were 1,300 companies involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United Kingdom. Manufacturing in life sciences sector accounted for nearly 10% of all UK manufacturing, and sector exports were more than EUR 30 billion. Production grew to EUR 250 billion in 2016, which acted as a positive outlook to the market.

Majority of Food and Drinks Federation (FDF) members have reported soaring ingredient prices, plummeting product margins, and concerns for the future raised by their EU workforce. This trend by most of the companies is expected to continue over the next year.

These developments are expected to put the UK food and beverage industry at risk, which may challenge the growth of the explosion-proof equipment market, but are likely to stabilize over the forecast period, as the economy is expected to stabilize. The major setback to the United Kingdom’s explosion-proof equipment market is due to the downfall witnessed in crude oil production.

Reasons to Buy Explosion-proof Equipment Market Report:

Analysis of Explosion-proof Equipment market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Explosion-proof Equipment industry

Explosion-proof Equipment market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Explosion-proof Equipment market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Explosion-proof Equipment Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Explosion-proof Equipment market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Explosion-proof Equipment status worldwide?

What are the Explosion-proof Equipment market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Explosion-proof Equipment?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Explosion-proof Equipment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Stricter Regulations for Handling Hazardous Areas and Substances

4.3.2 Rising Energy Requirements, Driving the Demand for the Exploration of New Mines and Oil and Gas Resources

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Safety Regulations Vary Across Different Regions

4.4.2 Slow Economic Activity Directly Affects the Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Explosion Proof

5.1.2 Explosion Prevention

5.1.3 Explosion Segregation

5.2 By Zone

5.2.1 Zone 0

5.2.2 Zone 20

5.2.3 Zone 1

5.2.4 Zone 21

5.2.5 Zone 2

5.2.6 Zone 22

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical

5.3.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.3.3 Energy and Power

5.3.4 Mining

5.3.5 Food Processing

5.3.6 Oil and Gas

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 By System

5.4.1 Power Supply System

5.4.2 Material Handling

5.4.3 Motor

5.4.4 Automation System

5.4.5 Surveillance System

5.4.6 Other Systems

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Mexico

5.5.4.2 Brazil

5.5.4.3 Argentina

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 R. STAHL AG

6.1.2 Marechal Electric Group

6.1.3 RAE Systems (Honeywell)

6.1.4 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

6.1.5 Intertek Group PLC

6.1.6 Adalet Inc.

6.1.7 Bartec GmbH

6.1.8 Alloy Industry Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Cordex Instruments Ltd

6.1.10 G.M. International SRL

6.1.11 Extronics Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

