Face Shield Market By Covid-19 Impact on Industry, Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Face Shield Market: Introduction

A face shield is a personal protective equipment (PPE) used for face protection. It acts as a barrier for the facial area and the mucous membranes of the eye, lip, and nose. The potential end-users of face shields can be identified in the healthcare sector, manufacturing sector, mining, oil & gas industry, and fire prevention. A face shield protects the face from the contamination of dust; sprays, splashes, and spatter of body fluid; and harmful chemicals. Depending upon the end-use industry and application, face shields are available in different sizes and designs.

Key Drivers of the Global Face Shield Market

Rapid expansion of the healthcare sector and ongoing investment in biotech laboratories is estimated to drive the demand for face shields. Health care workers and researchers are always at high risk of bacterial and viral contamination. Over the years, face shields have been accepted as a better alternative to goggles and disposable masks in this sector.

Certain rules and regulations by federal and international governments are also identified as a key market driver. As per the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), employers should compulsorily ensure that employees have suitable face protection if they are exposed to certain hazards from chemical gases, flying particles, harmful radiation, molten metal, acids liquids, and liquid chemicals.

Also, the WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines suggest that PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) play a vital role in the prevention of rapid spread of infection during bacterial and viral outbreaks.

Opportunities in the Global Face Shield Market

Availability of multiple raw materials and ongoing research and development activities suggests tremendous opportunities for new product development. Also, the increasing number of local manufacturers and growing consumer awareness about personal protection and safety at workplaces is expected to boost the future market demand for face shields.

COVID-19 Pandemic anticipated to accelerate the demand for face shields across major geographical markets

The geographical segmentation of the face shield market includes North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

The research report provides country-level analysis for each regional segment. The North America market country-level analysis and forecast includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Europe market includes historical and current forecast for the face shield market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The country-level analysis and forecast for Asia Pacific includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast for the face shield market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America face shield market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

The COVID-19 outbreak has demonstrated a significant impact on face shield demand during the last six months. Demand for face shields has extended from its niche sectors to several other mainstream segments including hotels, gyms, transportation, airports, salons, and many other sectors. Moreover, the step by step unlocking in major towns across the world is expected to increase the demand for face shields. The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to transform healthcare services across developing economies, indirectly creating opportunities for PPE products in the coming years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key industry participants are focusing on innovative product designs and introduction of diverse raw materials other than traditional polycarbonate for face shield design. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has driven the introduction of unique DIY patterns by several startups. Several manufacturers are increasingly preferring online product distribution and digital marketing to reach potential buyers.

In July 2020, LA NPDT, a U.S. based product design company introduced “The UPShiled” PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), especially to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the major companies identified in the global face shield market are:

DuPont

3M Company

Key Surgical

ADVENTA Health

Honeywell International

MSA Safety

Alpha Pro Tech

Prestige Ameritech

Precept Medical Products, Inc.

Sanax Protective Products

Casco Bay Molding

Pyramex

Lakeland Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Medline Industries

Global Face Shield Market: Research Scope

Global Face Shield Market, by Product

Full Face Shield Disposable Reusable

Half Face Shield Disposable Reusable



Global Face Shield Market, by End-use

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Construction

Chemical

Oil & gas

Personal Use

Others (Automotive, Transportation, etc.)

Global Face Shield Market, by Material

Polycarbonate

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins

Global Face Shield Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Wholesalers Retailers Pharmacy Stores



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?